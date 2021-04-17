Duke Records 4-2 wins comeback in thrilling fashion





DURHAMThe No.41 Duke won four of five singles matches to register the 4-2 victory over Miami’s No.43 on Saturday afternoon at Ambler Tennis Stadium. The Hurricanes earned the doubles point to take a 1-0 singles advantage. Duke responded with three straight wins to jump ahead 3-1. Miami fought for their second win of the day to reduce the deficit to one. With only two singles matches remaining, second year Andrew Zhang picked up a daring straight-set victory to help the Blue Devils sweep their two ACC games this weekend. Zhang’s decisive victory was his second in as many days, as he also secured the Blue Devils’ 4-2 victory over Florida State on Friday in straight sets. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Native improves his overall record to 12-4 and is a perfect 5-0 when playing on court three. The day started with Zhang and Michael heller recording the 6-2 victory over Oren Vasser and Adria Soriano Barrera on court two in doubles. The Hurricanes responded with a 6-3 win on court three after defeating Stefan Milicevic and Bojan Jankulovski Andrew Dale and Faris khan . The double point falling on the result of the first short, the n ° 32 Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad beat the n ° 12 Sean sculley and Garrett johns 7-6 (1) to give visitors the first lead. The Blue Devils tied at 1-1 after No.94 Johns did a quick job against No.34 Soriano Barrera 6-4, 6-4 in singles. Dale and Heller then gave Duke the 3-1 lead after wins on courts four and six, respectively. Dale finished first after his 6-2, 6-2 win over Milicevic before Heller took the 7-5, 6-3 win over Aubone. Next, Miami claimed what would be their only singles victory on short five after Vasser beat Khan 7-5, 6-4. With two singles matches to go and the score 3-2 in favor of the Blue Devils, Zhang fought back after losing his opening set 7-5 to record 6-3, 6-4 wins in the remaining two sets to steal the game. victory. and win the game for the home team. Sculley’s match with Jankulovski went unfinished on court two, but it also had its share of thrilling moments. Both players each recorded set wins with Sculley claiming the opening frame 6-2 and Jankulovski earning the victory 6-3 in the second. Just before Zhang’s game winning the point on court three, Sculley pushed back a set point from Jankulovski to prevent the Hurricanes from leveling the game at 3-3. The Blue Devils then look to the ACC tournament, which will be held in Rome, Georgia, from Thursday April 22 through Sunday April 25. RESULTS

Singles (1,4,6,5,3 *)

1. # 94 Garrett johns (FROM) def. # 34 A. Soriano Barrera (UM) 6-4, 6-4

2. Sean sculley (DU) vs. Bojan Jankulovski (UM) 6-2, 3-6, 3-5, unfinished

3. Andrew Zhang (FROM) def. Benjamin Hannestad (UM) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

4. Andrew Dale (FROM) def. Stefan Milicevic (UM) 6-2, 6-2

5. Oren Vasser (UM) beats. Faris khan (DU) 7-5, 6-4

6. Michael heller (FROM) def. Franco Aubone (UM) 7-5, 6-3 Doubles (2,3,1 *)

1. # 32 Franco Aubone / Benjamin Hannestad (UM) def. # 12 Sean sculley / Garrett johns (DU) 7-6 (7-1)

2. Michael heller / Andrew Zhang (FROM) def. Oren Vasser / A. Soriano Barrera (UM) 6-2

3. Stefan Milicevic / Bojan Jankulovski (UM) beat. Andrew Dale / Faris khan (FROM) 6-3 #Good week

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos