Fashion store to reopen early to protest alleged violations of Covid rules by large retailers





A Galway City fashion retailer plans to reopen in the coming weeks to protest the clearly unfair situation of large retailers allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules.

The owners of Lanidor – a women’s fashion brand – on Eyre St in Galway say they’re tired of larger retailers flouting public health guidelines and continuing to sell clothes, while small businesses are forced to remain closed.

“The reality is you have big stores that are opening and have their clothing sections open and trading normally,” said Dave McCarthy, financial consultant and director of the company that owns Lanidor. Their clothing sections are flying, and were there with our doors closed and a store full of stock. Mr. McCarthy said Midwest Radio that he had raised the matter with the Garda, but no action has yet been taken. Nobodys is doing anything about it. “ He said companies like his had heard nothing but hot air from official trade bodies and politicians on the matter. It’s like for some reason they don’t want to tackle these big retailers, they don’t want the hassle, ”he said. Mr. McCarthy hopes to raise awareness of the plight of like-minded retailers across the country. It is really unfair. Our staff are all on the PUP and we can’t see this continuing without doing something about it. Now Lanidor plans to open its doors, in violation of public health guidelines, within the next two to three weeks. We don’t want to do this. But we will open until the authorities act. Mr McCarthy said there could be no ambiguity about what could be considered essential under the current guidelines. He said some large retailers have tried to create an element of ambiguity by pasting certain sections of their stores. This, he said, was “an insult to the government and to the people in general”. Let’s face it, these great entities are not exactly the people who will come out of them suffering from this pandemic. It will be small retailers like us and the tens of thousands more across the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos