Joanne Hegarty: Dress season has finally arrived!

By Joanne Hegarty

Published: | Update:

This Belize Official white dress creates a fresh spring / summer look. A statement bag adds interest

Now that I’m in my forties, I feel so much happier my own skin because I I no longer dress to please men. I am making the effort entirely and completely for myself.

I choose pieces like this chic white halter neck Claudia dress from La Collection or this long skirt from Mango just because they make me feel empowered, happy, elegant, sexy sometimes all of those things at the same time.

Of course, if one of my girlfriends notices what I’m wearing when I’m out for dinner, my purchases instantly become even more precious. Because we appreciate all the compliments of our own gender.

Men? What do they really know? When it comes to understanding women’s style, they might as well be from Mars. Women will notice these very important little details that most guys are incredibly blind to.

I mean, when was the last time you heard a straight man say, I love the drape of these pants, are they so flattering to you?

My Instagram feed is full of women my age and older posting photos of their outfits to inspire and be liked by other women. It is a wonderful way to bond and open online communication in the female community. Clothes, which we all use as a means of everyday self-expression, are a great way to lift each other up. I much prefer my style now that I’m older because I know who I am, care less about what people think and refuse to be led down the garden path by the trend of each season .

As women, we may come under more scrutiny for what we wear, but we can also happily reinvent ourselves with clothes into old age. Speaking of reinvention, dress and skirt season is finally here and especially this year, shedding those heavy winter layers is extremely therapeutic. When it comes to choosing spring / summer dresses, I’m not a frills or bow girl, I like them maxi or midi with a clean minimalist look. But every once in a while I reinvent myself with a glossy print or block color when I find the right part.

When it comes to dresses less is more, and I prefer to invest in a few good quality, versatile dresses that will stand the test of time.

Follow me on Instagram @thestylistandthewardrobe

This investment is suitable for you so well that you will be living there every summer. Dress, 450, The Collection, matchesfashion.com

A shirt dress is a style superstar: team with flip flops for the day, heels for dinner. Dress, 59.99, shop.mango.com

The joy of a long skirt? It looks as chic with knitwear as it does with a t-shirt. Skirt, 49.99, shop.mango.com

Just add a minimalist white dress. Bracelet, 11.99, zara.com

The high-end Loewes basket bags will enhance the rest of your outfit. Bag, 425, Loewe, net-a-porter.com

