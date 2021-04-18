Do you remember Lake Forest Plaza? See 44 old photos from the Times-Picayune archives | Entertainment / life





John Belushi and Gilda Radner on February 17, 1977. Lake Forest Plaza As Belushi let go of her hair, Gilda Radner pulled her up and put on glasses. Presto! Instant Emily Litella. Fans had been invited to bring unusual items for dedication, and players found themselves putting down toilet seats, plastic skulls, and an entire car door panel. Live from New Orleans This is the episode “Saturday Night Live” of Mardi Gras, an infamous piece of television history February 20, 1977 “Saturday Night Live” was a rocket of pop culture when it hit Mardi Gras 1977. In its second season, the show’s Young Actors – The Not Ready for Prime Time Players – were halfway to becoming household names. The impression Tom Snyder of the Coneheads, Emily Litella and Dan Aykroyd were already recurring “SNL” staples. The musical palette of the show was both eclectic and broad, with guest artists including James Taylor, John Prine, Leo Sayer, Ry Cooder, George Benson and Frank Zappa. “Saturday Night Live” was the coolest thing on television – the coolest thing in the world – and was rapidly expanding beyond its cult comedy roots. That rise intersected with a hole in NBC’s Sunday prime time schedule during the February 1977 “sweeps” in a time slot called “The Big Event.” With a two-week hiatus from production to prepare for a special Mardi Gras episode, “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels kicked off the network on a road trip to New Orleans. The result was 90 of the most chaotic minutes of all time in prime time. The special has been virtually invisible since its February 20, 1977, date of airing. It’s a fascinating historical and cultural artifact, full of satirical New Orleans and Mardi Gras hits, generally patchy sketches, and beautiful music, performed by Randy Newman backed by New Orleans musicians at the Theater for the Performing Arts. (DWalker, 01/27/2008)







