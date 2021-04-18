Fashion and travel blogger Pranjal Salecha is candid about her career and how she followed her passion at work





Pranjal Salecha is a well-known fashion, lifestyle and travel blogger. She ventured into this career when it wasn’t even a trend. His interest in these areas gave him the confidence to write and present his ideas and understanding to readers. But the journey was not easy for her. When it comes to fashion blogging, people have a certain perception of what a person should look like. Pranjal finds them ridiculous and says that anyone with a great understanding of fashion or beauty can be a blogger. It’s been over 3 years since she started blogging, and she has witnessed changes, people’s interests and the type of content they seek. Pranjal Salecha’s blog name is “thegulabigirl”. She loves the color pink and decided to give such a unique name with a Hindi twist. To become a full-time blogger, Pranjal had to risk quitting her job and trick her parents into believing it was a sustainable career option. Back then, solo blogging wasn’t a professional option at this huge level. What makes Pranjal a trusted name in the fashion world is its background. She studied fashion design in Pune and also worked as a wedding planner and freelance fashion designer. She is a wanderer and has traveled to many places in India and abroad. Hence, she knows how to document it and present it to readers in an engaging way. On being a blogger, Pranjal Salecha says, “When I discovered blogging, I felt like I finally found a way I can express myself. It will be almost 5 years since I started blogging, and I have learned that it is important to be consistent and presentable with your content. I saw ups and downs at the beginning. But my zeal to present my ideas to people has kept me going. Posted on April 17, 2021

