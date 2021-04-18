From the launch of intimate hygiene products for men to the creation of a business with an income of Rs 15Cr in 3 years: Top SMB Stor

In search of inspiration, SMBStory tells the stories of entrepreneurs who have made an impact and who fulfill the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat even before Prime Minister Narendra Modis called to speak for the locals.

This week, SMBStory came across a couple of friends who had started a men’s personal hygiene brand, a category that had been an underserved industry in India. We also spoke to a husband and wife duo who started an online womenswear business and found success.

Here are their inspiring stories.

Skin elements

Raghav Sood and Sarthak Taneja, Co-Founders, Skin Elements

After not finding any products in the men’s personal hygiene category, childhood friends Sarthak taneja and Raghav Sood started Skin elements in 2017 and came out with an innovative foaming intimate wash product for men.

In an interaction with SMBStory, the duo discuss the relevant issue in the men’s personal hygiene space that had long been overlooked, and how they made their way into the market.

When we both decided to go into the business, D2C was booming and we decided to go into the beauty and hygiene business. However, brands like WOW Skin Science, Mamaearth, and mCaffeine are already making names in the beauty business. We realized there were fewer options in the personal hygiene industry and almost no choice for men’s hygiene products, Sarthak says.

Although there was a Pee Safe personal hygiene brand, but which met women’s hygiene. In fact, we haven’t found any brand that solves the problem of men’s personal hygiene, Raghav adds.

Sarthak and Raghav invested Rs 10 lakh of their savings and launched Skin Elements in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. Today the brand has 19 products in its offering and has attracted over a lakh of customers in India, USA, Malaysia and UK. In FY21, the company achieved a turnover of Rs 7.5 crore.

Read the full story here.

Berrylush

Berrylush co-founders Anusha C and Alok Paul

IIM Raipur graduate Anusha Chandrashekar has always been passionate about the fashion industry and dreamed of running her own brand of western clothing for women. His classmate, Alok paul, was interested in establishing e-commerce businesses.

Not only did they get married, but they also espoused their interests. They launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online western women’s clothing brand Berrylush in Noida in 2018.

Starting with four machines and a small manufacturing facility, the couple began making and selling clothing, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and skirts on e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio. , Flipkart, Amazon and their own website.

In two years, Berrylush has achieved annual sales of Rs 15 crore, the brand claims, adding that it has sold more than three units of lakh products in the 18 months leading up to January 2021.

Read the full story here.

Other top stories of the week

Obage

Ankur and Ankit Oberoi, co-founders, Obage

After graduating from the Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka, Ankur started working with TCS and is a tech enthusiast by heart. Meanwhile, Ankit became an LIC agent after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi. In 2011, they quit their jobs and started selling electronic parts.

The brothers first entered the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) business in 2016 and then launched their own brand of home speakers, Obage, in 2018.

Today, Obage offers home audio speakers in 11 categories. In addition, the brand, whose product price is between Rs 3,000 Rs 8,000, has especially gained ground in cities of level II, III and IV. Today, 75% of the company’s customers come from cities like Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore and other parts of West Bengal and East India.

Read the full story here.

Tirelirex

Mayur Modi and Deepak Aggarwal, co-founders, Moneyboxx Finance

Despite an increasing number of financing options available to MSMEs in recent years, the addressable credit gap in the MSME sector is estimated at 25.8 trillion rupees ($ 397 billion). Deepak aggarwal, Co-founder, co-CEO and CFO of Moneyboxx Finance, explains to SMBStory,

To credit the industry, banks and NBFCs are constrained by unique underwriting challenges due to a lack of credit history, official business documentation, and guarantees. Fintech institutions are unable to serve this segment due to lack of data, and processing this segment requires a field presence for effective underwriting and collection. Here, Moneyboxx is playing the role of The Missing Middle.

This idea of ​​meeting the credit needs of underserved micro and small enterprises (MSEs) neglected by banks and NBFCs led him to create Moneyboxx in Mumbai, a small note unsecured loan company, as well as Mayur Modi, who is the co-CEO and COO.

Read the full story here.

Jaipur rugs

NK Chaudhary and Yogesh Chaudhary

In the early 1970s, Nand Kishore ChaudharyHer father ran a shoe store in Churu, a small district in Rajasthan.

When Nand Kishore joined the store after graduating in 1975, the business had suffered losses. So he decided to close the shop. He also had the opportunity to work in a bank, but he refused and kept looking for bigger and better opportunities. He had a vision to run his own business one day.

At about the same time, a friend suggested that he try his hand at the carpet industry, which was an upcoming industry in India in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Nand Kishore immediately embraced the carpet industry. idea and borrowed Rs 5,000 from his father to start Jaipur Rugs in 1978.

Jaipur Rugs has come a long way since then. Today, it employs more than 40,000 weavers and artisans from 600 villages across the country. A craftsman working with Jaipur Rugs earns between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 per month. They are paid per square foot of the carpet produced.

From two looms in the early years, the company now owns 7,000 looms, according to its financial data, the company reported revenue of over Rs 142 crore in fiscal year 20.

Read the full story here.