There is no stopping the Sad Till Rich music and fashion collective

STR is five young, community-minded men focused on big things. When not creating upbeat hip hop and R&B music or designing fashion, Rak, IG, M $ wift, D Prince and C Milli are also role models for the youth of the communities of 519 and Toronto. .

Their street clothes support community building through annual backpacking campaigns and empowering everyone and anyone. As a music collective, they produce a crossover range of popular urban music, available on multiple social and streaming platforms. Welcome to the world of STR

How did STR, otherwise known as Sad Till Rich, get started?

Rak – Sad Till Rich was just an idea at first because I always liked to draw when I was in class and came up with some design ideas and STR was one that followed me, so I started showing some of my friends that the first one was Noah and I asked if that would be a sick design on some T-shirts, and he said “This is crazy, yah, do it” , then it started from one design to a bunch more and now we’re dropping collections so we’re very happy to come this far and plan to build it a lot more and have a store for people to come over. do their shopping.

M $ wift – During the high school years, Rak came up with the idea of ​​starting a music team / group because he had an interest in making music later in the time. Being his closest music friend at the time recruited me into the movement. We both agreed on the name “SoundTrack Records”, after a month Rak renamed the name to “Sad Till Rich” Rak was considering other ways to market the team / band in fields not only of music, but also of clothing,

IG – STR was first launched in 2016 within Beal SS when Rak came up with the idea of ​​creating a brand called “SoundTrack Records”. The name changed shortly thereafter to Sad Till Rich. Rak then recruited his close friends in his town to build an empire and start a business. Thought turned into action and in the coming weeks the first Sad Till Rich T-Shirt was created.

The clothing line was therefore launched first. How was STR Records created?

Rak – The clothing line was starting to take off around my high school and a little bit outside of it and me and IG played college basketball together so we had a really great relationship before all of that but he was starting it all. just released his music and he put me in touch and told me if you wanted to promote your new clothes I would wear them in my first video and we bonded and had everyone in STR Clothing And then me and IG knew we could turn that into something bigger than clothes for and the boy M $ wift was also making music and he’s my good friend so he came to help push us to where we were. are today and then we had brought D Prince about 2 and a half, 3 years old and he helped promote our name and brand really well. We are more of a family than a team.

IG – Sad Till Rich Records came into being in 2017 when IG, who was in college at the time, decided he wanted to try making music, knowing Rak from basketball and staying connected, j I got the idea to collaborate, Rak makes the clothes, I wear them in videos and then we both put out our names at the same time. Next thing you know, IG’s first song “Ya.x4” was to receive a music video with everyone wearing the STR gear as a promotion, this was IG’s first hit single as a Sad Till Rich Records artist.

Rak, how did you meet with Isaac?

Rak, what made you decide you wanted to get into fashion design? What inspired you and what inspired you to do this?

Since I was young I loved to dress well and match my shoes with my hats and shirts etc I just liked fashion in a way so I started to think instead of wearing them all those other clothes that I want to make myself and wear it just as well or better. I didn’t really expect people to buy it at first. It was mostly for my brothers and I, but the way we wore it and matched our shoes with the shirts that people started loving them and asking me every day at school for an RTS T-shirt, then I evolved into tracksuits and more. .

Isaac, you grew up in the Windsor area, and were a very good basketball player (college, etc.) why switch to music?

I grew up playing sports, but I have always had a passion for music. I listened to it all the time to regain my energy before the games. What made me take music seriously was my brother Zovie when he showed me a song he made in a professional studio in Windsor. After being introduced to my first professional engineers Ty Butler (TNB BEATZ) and Brandon Deriveau (MAD Recordings), it felt like the stars were the limit. After choosing to cut my basketball career short for the love of music, I returned to my hometown of Chatham-Kent, set up a cardboard studio in my friend’s basement and I recorded Basement Bars, my first EP. It’s since retired, I didn’t even understand that “free” beats didn’t actually mean free beats.

I’m still learning to this day and have no intention of ever stopping, those long nights of leaving when the sun was rising and coming home to badly mixed songs is what made me, and I wouldn’t change the way it happened at all.

M $ wift, as a Hip Hop artist with STR, what are your influences, what motivates you to become a rap artist?

For my rap sound, it would have to be Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. For my R&B sound, that would be Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Eli Sostre. Telling my story and what I want to manifest in reality is what gives me my motivation as a rap artist.

D Prince, as R&B singer for STR, What are your influences, what sets your sound apart from other artists?

I have had many different influences in my life, especially for music like Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Tory Lanez, Justin Beiber, Drake and more. A really big influence for me right now has to be Ali Gatie because we come from the same life and background and he is already beating the charts. My sound is very different when it comes to music because growing up my family was very religious and recited verses from my holy book every night and it kind of made me find my voice. I would say my voice is unique because there are days when I do a track and I can’t even believe it was me. Like it’s so crazy and I’ve only been singing for 4 years.

C Milli, the next three questions are for you. You’re the beat producer, you’re the gentleman who creates a lot of these amazing instrumental sounds for RTS Where do you get your creative drive from?

I listen to all kinds of music and love it all the time.

How long does it take you on average to create an authentic rhythm for STR artists?

I try to have each beat done in at least 15 minutes but I can admit I spent at least an hour on a few beats

What made you want to become a beat producer?

I’ve always been in music, but I would say my inspiration comes from people like Dr Dre and Boi 1da.

What projects are you currently working on, gentlemen?

IG – My solo project “NightShift VI” EP, collaborative project HIGHFLYERS and “Story Told Right EP” by Rak STR are all in the process of being released in early 2021. M $ wift has also been working on his debut album “Rose Boy” and is planning to be released in 2022. D Prince and C Milli are hard at work releasing singles and producing for artists across Ontario

STR as a whole is an inspiration to young people, you are mentors and role models for the younger generations. You encourage young people to stay in school, work hard, have a positive attitude and believe in you. As a team, how do you feel?

M $ wift – It’s reassuring to know that we are making an impact on the young people who are and always will be the future. We do our best to promote a positive message that emphasizes that you can achieve anything, if you think about it. Coming from tough times and surrounded by negative influences, we know how important positive advice is from role models.

IG – It’s a good feeling to know that people admire us and that we don’t take it for granted. Growing up in different situations made us all realize that young people need inspiration to do things that help them grow as people so that they can give back to young people when they have the chance. Our youth are the most important people to build and we intend to contribute to them to the best of our ability.