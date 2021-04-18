Symbolic red dresses brought back along BC’s highway after vandals destroyed them – Campbell River Mirror





Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone and Stz’uminus Leader Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Photo by Cole Schisler) Stz’uminus Advisor Shawna Seymour holds a red dress alongside Chief Roxanne Harris and Ladysmith Advisor Amanda Jacobson. (Photo by Cole Schisler) Stz’uminus Councilor Tim Harris and Ladysmith City Councilor Duck Paterson are working together to hang new red dresses. (Photo by Cole Schisler) Representatives from the Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith demonstrated their solidarity against racism on Saturday April 17 when the group of leaders gathered to hang red dresses from trees near the Coronation Square shopping center in Ladysmith. Last week, two men were filmed removing robes from trees in the big branch area and then throwing them into the forest. After the video was posted on social media, their actions were quickly condemned by Stz’uminus and Ladysmith. The leader of Stz’uminus, Roxanne Harris, contacted the mayor of Ladysmith, Aaron Stone, and the two planned a small ceremony to replace the removed robes. Stz’uminus eldest George Harris opened the ceremony with a song, praying for the families of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls – praying for healing and justice. Members of the Ladysmith community have taken it upon themselves to organize their own efforts. Before the ceremony, people had already hung new dresses in the trees along the Island Highway. Some have put red dresses on their houses and in their yards. Several members of the community also donated dresses to Ladysmith Town Hall. Stz’uminus and the town of Ladysmith plan to hang the robes in Coronation Square at the north end of Oyster Bay, symbolically connecting the two communities together. “I feel so supported and loved by the community,” said Harris. “We have a ceremony in our community where we cover ourselves up and it’s like that – it’s like we’re showered with love and support from the whole community.” The dresses will be placed in front of Ladysmith Town Hall and at Bob Stewart Park, which is the northern entrance to Ladysmith. “Over the next few days, we’ll see him grow and grow,” Stone said. “Today, we are all sending together a message from our collective communities that we stand in solidarity together.” Stz’uminus adviser Tim Harris said the ceremony was a “teachable moment.” “We don’t need to be crazy. We have to go out and do our part – do the job that really needs to be done. We need education. The boys who took off the dresses probably had no idea what was going on or what they stood for, so it’s a real learning moment, ”he said. The red dresses are a symbol of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. May 5 is National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The dresses will stay in place until at least a week after May 5th. Receive local stories you won’t find anywhere else straight to your inbox.

