Penn State’s No.2 men’s football loses shootout to Indiana’s No.1 in Big Ten final

So close.

Penn State’s No.2 men’s football (8-1-2) lost to No.1 Indiana (9-1-2) 3-2 on penalties in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night, after tying the game. game through regulation and two overtime periods.

Indiana opened the scoring in the 40th minute, but the Nittany Lions responded after a red card with time elapsed. Liam Butts had the equalizer for the Lions.

How did it happen

Jeff Cook chose to go with the starting lineup that has been working for the Championship game lately.

It was a pretty deal even in the first 25 minutes. The Nittany Lions had the advantage in corner kicks, which was important for the visitors since the Hoosiers have not conceded a game run all year.

The first chances for the Nittany Lions came from the heist game of Peter Mangione, Danny Bloyou and his replacement Liam Butts. Mangione had the best half-time chance for Penn State in the 25th minute, but goalkeeper Roman Celentano made the dive save.

Indiana wasn’t necessarily too dangerous on the attack, but the Hoosiers took their moment when it counted.

In the 40th minute, Victor Bezerra scored his 11th goal of the year. The Big Ten Forward of the Year played a nice back and forth and threw a shot past Kris Shakes.

The Nittany Lions entered the half with a one-goal deficit, but it was equal to 45 minutes.

Penn State came out of the hot locker room, but couldn’t put any chance at the start. Indiana responded by controlling the third quarter of the game, with Bezerra continuing to show why he is one of the highest-rated prospects in all of college football.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Hoosiers had a great opportunity in the box, but Jalen Watson had a great defensive position to earn the foul. The Watsons’ game triggered a block, which resulted in a corner kick. Nicholas Rieple had a fantastic opportunity, directing his attempt out of Celentanos bar.

As time went by, a stray pass from Indiana defenseman Joey Maher went straight to Danny Bloyou. The forward almost made it to the box before Maher dragged him down, earning himself a red card.

Seth Kuhn hit his subsequent shot over the wall, earning a corner kick. The serve entered the fray and turned to Butts, who knocked him home for a decisive equalizer with just 10 minutes left.

With a man advantage, the Nittany Lions lobbied the hosts for the rest of the regulation. Butts and Bloyou both had great chances, but Indiana was able to take a stand and send him into overtime.

Despite just 10 men, the Hoosiers had the first positive foray into overtime. Indiana had three straight turns that troubled Shakes, but Penn State was able to survive.

The last five minutes of first overtime were all Nittany Lions. They used their male advantage well, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Penn State learned from the first overtime and put pressure on Indiana right out of the gates. Kuhn tried to find Bloyou on a cross, but it was just a little too big for the little Ghanaian in the 103rd minute.

Despite some half-chances, Indiana didn’t give in and the game headed for penalties.

Andrew Privett didn’t make it easy to start the shootout, missing wide and high to give Indiana the early lead. Bloyou missed the second, and Indiana made no mistake in getting an early back advantage a cero.

Mangione went third to get Penn State off target, but Bezerra Cooly matched him. Kuhn kept the Lions there and Shakes did the rescue to bring the Nittany Lions to life.

However, Callum Pritchatts shot left from Celentano was incredibly saved, winning the Big Ten title for the Hoosiers.

Player of the match

Liam Butts | Sophomore | Striker

He finally got the monkey off his back, folks.

After spending the entire season scoreless, Butts has two in as many games. Although he lost heartbreakingly in today’s game, there is no doubt that he will be a threat once the NCAA tournament arrives.

And after

The Nittany Lions will discover their fate on Monday, when the NCAA unveils the selection.