Serra ends the season undefeated in a fitting manner
Ahead of their season finale on Saturday afternoon, Serra coach Patrick Walsh said he told his St. Ignatius counterpart John Regalia that the real win would be for the entire COVID season to end. would end at the end.
The night before, Walsh said he was overcome with emotion and cried with his team like any time other than his wedding night. The senior class spoke at a team dinner and expressed gratitude for their months-long struggle to help save their season, according to Walsh, who helped lead the return-to-play movement this winter.
Listening to the kids talk last night and what it meant to them was worth it, Walsh said. I will never forget this team. I think the lasting legacy, especially for this lower class, will live up to these old people, who had every reason to quit and no one did.
After five games and five wins, capped by a 34-3 battle against rival St. Ignatius on Saturday, Walsh said he was fed up with the week-to-week uncertainty that accompanies the game during a pandemic, especially the weekly testing regime, which left many teams looking for opponents at the last minute.
There was never a time when we could just breathe deeply and play football, Walsh said. “It’s just too much, and five games was perfect.”
As for Saturday, there would be no repeat of the upheaval that ended last season. In the first half, the Serras defense made sure of it. And in the second, the Padres attack exploded to sideline Saint-Ignace.
The Serra defense forced six turnovers and his offense was finally able to capitalize on the scoreboard in the second half in a 34-3 win to cap a 5-0 season for the Padres, who entered the final week. of the season ranked third in the Bay Area News Group Top 25.
Senior linebacker Fynn Williams arched the blowout with an interception and a 58-yard touchdown return, the Padres’ fourth touchdown of the second half.
During the offseason, during the pain, he was still there leading the team, coach Patrick Walsh said. It was very fitting to see him pick that ball and throw it into the end zone.
Despite three interceptions in the first half, Serra only took a 7-3 lead at the break. Walsh said the Wildcats ended their running game in the first half, but offensive coordinator Darius Bell made half-time adjustments.
In the first game of half-time, quarterback Dominique Lampkin found junior wide receiver Hasan Mahasin for a big win to take the Padres into midfield – a preview of things to come. Lampkin rushed 14 yards to the 11-yard SI line, where Mahasin swept and accelerated just inside the right pylon.
Lampkin rushed for another touchdown to make it 21-3, then connected again with Mahasin – nicknamed The Missile – for a 78-yard score that extended Serras’ lead to 28-3 at the end of the third quarter time.
While this year may have been for seniors, it’s hard not to envision next year, with the return of the Padres’ two top offensive playmakers and a game with No.2 Pittsburg at the top of the schedule. .
It’s to think there is room for improvement because I believe there is, Walsh said. The sky has the limit with this duo.
