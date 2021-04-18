Local mom calls for discriminatory hair policy change in school districts





TROY, Texas (KWTX) – A 6th Troy ISD student has been suspended from school for 10 days because of his hairstyle, his mother, Hope Cozart, said. Being isolated from your peers just because of your hairstyle? Nobody thinks about it? About the impact on his mental health, Cozart said. Maddox, 11, who has a white mother and a black father has started growing her hair out to try on various hairstyles to honor her African heritage, according to her mother. But she said officials at Raymond Mays College told her he had to cut his hair. Cozart said she decided to shave the sides and braid the hair above the Maddox’s head, but this was still considered a violation of dress code policy. Raymond Mays College’s dress code policy, introduced in 2018, specifically prohibits boys from wearing their hair in a ponytail, top knot, bun, or similar styles, according to the student manual. Cozart, however, says the policy is discriminatory and should be changed. It discriminates not only against different cultures, but also against different genders, Cozart said. And there are children who turn out to be transgender. What if my son said I wanted to be a girl and wear my hair like a girl? What would they have said to me then ?, Cozart said. The Cozart family hired civil rights lawyer Waukeen McCoy as part of their effort to change school dress code policy. McCoy said he sent an official letter to Troy ISD requesting the policy change and plans to file a claim with the Texas Education Agency if a policy change is not passed. They haven’t articulated any legitimate reason for this outdated policy to still be in effect for this school year, McCoy said. Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter in an email to News Ten said the district reassesses its dress code policies every three years and the policy must be reassessed before the next school year. Based on the process used to develop the district dress code, I believe the code represents the standards of the local community, Jeter said. We welcome constructive dialogue and input from our district parents / guardians. The committee reviewing the dress code policy is made up in part of parents and guardians who are suggested by faculty members and campus administrators, but the district says it is making an effort to have a group that is representative district in terms of the age / year, sex and ethnicity of their child (ren). In September 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to 500 school districts in Texas, including Troy ISD, to review discriminatory dress codes. The issue of hair discrimination is also heard in the Texas Legislature. A bill called The Crown Act is heard in the House of Representatives. This would prevent any discrimination based on the texture or style of the hair. Cozart says she and her family plan to travel to the State Capitol on Thursday, April 22 to testify in favor of the bill. The Troy ISD School Board will meet on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Cozart and other parents say they plan to attend the reunion and provide public comment although the dress code issue is not on the agenda. Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

