GENEVA, Ohio– GW’s men’s swimming and diving ended a season like no other on Saturday night in a familiar position atop the Atlantic 10 rankings.

The Buff and Blue celebrated their fourth conference title in five years after another dominant night at the SPIRE Institute. They won six more medals, including five gold, to close the four-day meeting with 828.5 points, well ahead of second-placed George Mason with 564 points.

After a sensational week in which he won six gold medals, freshman Karol Mlynarczyk won the awards for best performer and best rookie performer. He is only the second to win both honors, joining the GW Athletic Hall of Famer David Zenk, who completed the feat in 2006.

After an unsuitable start Thursday night with a disqualification in the opening relay of the competition, GW left no doubt, highlighting the quality and depth throughout its lineup by accumulating 21 medals, including 14 d gold, while setting four conference records and seven programs.

The 20 Colonials – 17 swimmers and three divers – contributed the points total in a rebound effort after falling just short last February.

“I could mention all the great individual performances this week, but it’s such a team award,” said the head coach Brian thomas , who was named A-10 Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons. “Maybe what some people don’t realize about swimming is how important the team component is, and these guys have lived it every day. Since we returned to campus in August, finding a way to get there throughout the year was kind of a hallmark of this team. “

GW took the lead on Thursday and continued to build on Friday to take the drama of Saturday’s finish off. The Buff and Blue delivered nonetheless, winning medals in all five individual races.

Mlynarczyk, Marek Osina , Emils pone and Tyler kawakami recorded individual wins, then this quartet closed the competition on a high, combining to win the closing free relay of the 400 competition in a record time of 2: 55.68.

Mlynarczyk won the 200 backstroke in 1: 43.04 for her third individual gold of the competition and went on to set the program record in the 100 freestyle with her start of 43.66 seconds in the relay victory. Her tremendous performance in the competition was underscored by a Friday 100 backstroke swim that would have been good enough to be invited to this season’s NCAA Championship and place 21st on the Psychological Sheet.

Kawakami won her second gold of the competition, finishing the 100 freestyle in 44.18 seconds to win by five hundredths of a second. The sophomore from Honolulu, Hawaii, also finished the week with six medals, including five gold.

Osina won the gold in the 200 breaststroke in 1: 56.93, narrowly missing a conference record with her third individual medal of the week. He also finished the week with five gold medals and six total medals.

Pone broke the program record in the 200m butterfly with his swimming preliminaries, then went even faster in the final to break the conference mark with his winning time of 1: 45.19. It was her second individual swimming record of the competition after notching her own mark in the 400 IM on Friday.

The graduate student from Jurmala, Latvia, competed in all four championships in this race. Adding six medals this week, he now has 15 in his career collection.

During the first race on Saturday, DH Hwang won bronze in the 1650 freestyle in 15: 37.07, leading a group of five Colonials in the top 10 which also included Josh legge , Zach Hu , Brendan Conley and Ian molloy .

The evening would end with the program’s fourth title celebration in five years in recognition of a sensational week to cap off an unprecedented campaign.