Helena High Wins Dramatically As Bengals, Capital Split In Softball With Kalispell Teams | Softball in high school

With four runs down the seventh inning and a home run from Ashlyn Lamping, Helena High beat the Glacier 9-8 in class AA softball action on Saturday at Mihelish Field in Helena.

The Bengals trailed 8-5 to start the seventh and were still down 8-7 when Lamping entered the plate. Still, her home run gave Helena the victory over Glacier and saw her part for the day after falling 12-7 to Flathead earlier on Saturday. All the points of the seventh were accompanied by two outs.

“These girls just found a way to believe themselves,” said Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte. “This is the most fun. You hear the chatter of the canoe and hear them talking to each other and at that point it was like there was no doubt in their minds. When Ashlyn stood up to her feet. and how she took that approach. She was 0 to 3 before that, and so I think the girls really believed in her and she found some confidence in her. I don’t think there is anything more powerful only when your teammates believe in you like that. “

Faith Manibusan took the victory over the mound after completing the last round and a third for Helena. Alyssa Koenig started the game and was left with no decision after giving up eight runs and striking out seven runs in over five innings.

“Alyssa did a really good job on the mound,” Schulte said. “It might not look like the score, but she was tough and she was on second base to score the tie when Ashlyn hit her home run so I’m really proud of her and the whole team. We tell them go have fun and it was fun. “

Lamping had the biggest RBI of the day for Helena, but Makenna Campbell also led in three runs, in addition to getting three hits including a double. Reegan Walsh, Amber Countryman, Koenig and Brooke Richardson all added one shot each.

In the loss to Flathead, Countryman was excellent at home, getting four hits. Walsh, Richardson, Lamping and Manibusan all had multiple hits in the loss. Manibusan had a home run and three RBIs.

Alyssa Cadwalader led the way for the Braves, completing a home run and going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Ark lost to Helena High, while Flathead’s winning pitcher was Lyssa Centner, who scored a complete victory.

Capital also wins a share

Helena Capital was also at home on Saturday against the Braves and Wolfpack. Much like their rival Crosstown, the CHS abandoned Game 1, going down to Glacier 14-11 and then knocking out Flathead 10-0 in five innings due to the Mercy Rule.

Against Glacier, the Bruins built an 11-8 lead after four innings. But Capital didn’t score again and allowed six runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a possible loss to the Wolfpack.

Mackenzie Siegers and Taylor Sayers both led the way for the Bruins with three hits. Siegers hit a home run, led in five points and was just a short triple of the cycle. Lexi McNew, Anna Cockhill and Nyeala Herndon also added two hits each. Herndon was also struck by the loss on the mound.

In Game 2, the Bruins handed the ball over to Amanda Nettleton, who did not allow a three-inning hitting against Hellgate earlier this week and in five innings against Flathead, she pitched a five-innings hitter as the CHS achieved a 10-0 victory.

The capital tackled three points at the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Cockhill had three hits; Sayer added two hits and three RBIs while Kathryn Emmert was 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

Capital (5-3) will face Helena High (3-3) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The teams will meet at Mihelish Field.