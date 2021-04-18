Bride PAYS $ 100 to waitress to spill sauce on stepmom in white dress





A waitress rose to stardom on TikTok after revealing that at a wedding the bride tipped her 55 (A $ 98.50) for spilling sauce on the bride’s mother-in-law. You read correctly. The mother-in-law had worn white to the wedding – so the bride was only too happy that the woman’s dress was ruined. Watch the now-viral video in the player below. In a video that has since been viewed 1.1 million times since it was posted three days ago, TikTok user Chloe explained that she spilled an entire boat of sauce on the front of the woman’s dress. older. Obviously, (the sauce) was hot and it was all over the place, Chloe told her supporters. It didn’t burn her, thank God. Chloe explained that she suffered from a health problem – dyspraxia – which made her clumsy and had since caused her to leave the waitress for work. The mother-in-law had to go and change (out of her stained dress) at home, so she had to drive and go change, Chloe continued. Fortunately, they were all local. Chloe has not worked at a wedding since the incident. Credit: TIC Tac The distraught ex-waitress said she was so beside herself that she was actually crying, convinced that she had ruined the marriage. But what happened next was an unexpected turn of events. The bride came up to me and shook my hand and thanked me, continued Chloe. She said my mother-in-law shouldn’t have worn white to my wedding. And then she tipped me 55 years old and when I see her in town we always say hello to her. The mother-in-law originally wore white. Credit: Hans neleman / Getty Images TikTok users weren’t convinced. Are you sure the 55’s advice came after the crash and not before, said one person, receiving 14,000 likes for his joke. I saw someone pour red wine on the millet (mother-in-law) because she was wearing white. People applauded, added another. I would definitely hire you, said a third.

