Baseball sweeps Carleton’s double in dramatic fashion
NORTHFIELD, Minn. The Gustavus baseball team extended their winning streak to nine games on Saturday with a double sweep at Carleton. The Gusties won Game 1 4-2, then came back in the last inning in Game 2 for an 8-7 win, improving to 13-1 on aggregate and 7-1 in MIAC. The 13-1 record is the best start to a season in the program’s history, dating back to the first documented season in 1903.
Gustavus 4, Carleton 2 | THE SCORE OF THE BOX
The Gusties hit the ground in the first inning with a pair of runs on as many hits. Cole Pengilly (Sr., Le Sueur) doubled on the left and scored on a single by Ethan Mocchi (Sr., Champlin). After a walk and a step by step to load the bases, Dalton Thelen (Jr., Cold Spring) hit a sack fly to score Mocchi.
The second, third and fourth innings went scoreless before the Gusties scored two more runs in the fifth. Mocchi doubled to the right, Chris Knowles (Fy., New Ulm) walked, and both scored on a right triple by Thelen. Thelen was thrown at the plate in an attempt for the home run inside the park.
Carleton beat the shutout in the lower half with a two-hit run and an error. The Knights scored their second and final inning in the sixth after a double and a single.
Jack Garrison (Jr., Chanhassen) took the victory over the mound, winning five and two-thirds innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts. Damon Rademacher (father, Princeton) got the save, recording the last four strikeouts with a few strikeouts and no hits. Mocchi led home, hitting 3-for-3 with two runs, one RBI, one double and one step.
Gustavus 8, Carleton 7 | THE SCORE OF THE BOX
Carleton took an early 3-0 lead in the first on a trio of hits and an error. After a scoreless second and third, the Gusties tied the game in the fourth. Thelen hit a steal sack to score Nick Azar (Jr., Edina), who started the round with a walk. Kathan Decker (So., Apple Valley) then doubled to the right, scoring Knowles who hit on a single. Decker scored the third inning of the frame on an error.
The Knights immediately responded in the lower half to regain a three-point lead after a few hits, three steps and a wild pitch, ending Gustie starting. Gavyn Walshs (Sr., Andover) day on the mound. Andrew Gustafson (So., Maplewood) came in relief and stopped the bleeding with a groundout.
The Gusties made it a one-inning game in the sixth. Decker doubled up and scored on a single par Jake Christenson (father, Cannon Falls). Pengilly then hit a fly sack to score Christenson, making it 6-5.
Gustavus then equalized the game in the seventh as Decker doubled down through left center and scored from a throwing error. Carleton managed to regain a one point advantage in the eighth after a walk, a wild throw and a brace. But the Gusties put on their rally caps in ninth. Thelen started with a walk, stole second place and advanced to third place over rough terrain. Until the final exit, Nathan Lindberg (father, Bloomington) came into the clutch with a double pinch to score Thelen and tie the game. Bryce Novak (So., Cleveland) then hit a single to third infield with the pitch coming down the straight pitch line to score Lindberg for the kickoff.
Ben Brauer (Sr., Minneapolis) pitched the last two innings and two-thirds for the relief victory. He allowed a run on two hits with three strikeouts. Decker punctuated the attack, hitting 3-for-5 with three runs, three doubles and an RBI.
Gustavus concludes the three-game series with Carleton at 1 p.m. Sunday in Saint-Pierre.
