Man who sexually treated 13-year-old girl jailed for two years and 10 months, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A man who began sexually treating a teenage girl at the age of 13 has been jailed for two years and 10 months.

24-year-old Nick Chong Seng Cheong had sex with the girl on several occasions and paid her for it as well.

He pleaded guilty on Monday April 12 to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 14 and to one count of possession of obscene films.

Seven counts of sexual penetration of a minor were considered by District Judge Janet Wang during sentencing.

The girl cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Court documents indicate that Chong was a project manager at an engineering company when he committed the offenses.

He got to know the victim through the ChatIWin chat app in October 2017.

They then communicated via WhatsApp and Chong asked the girl to send him pictures of her private parts.

He also sent her pictures of his genitals and videos of himself performing sex.

Chong later suggested that they become “friends with benefit,” which the girl agreed to, on the condition that she be paid whenever they engage in sexual activity.

At that time, the young girl had informed Chong that she was 13, the court heard.

They met to engage in sexual activity almost every month, from October 2017 to February 2019.

These meetings took place either in the disabled toilets of various shopping malls or in hotels booked by Chong.

On each occasion after the premiere, Chong paid the victim between $ 30 and $ 50, depending on the sexual activity involved.

He knew the girl wanted money to buy games, among other things, the court heard.

Chong told the girl to bring a change of clothes whenever they met at a hotel, explaining that she would be questioned by hotel staff if she showed up in school clothes.

He also asked her to act like his sister to avoid arousing the suspicion of the staff.

The court heard that Chong took videos of them having sex together in hotels, which he sent to the victim.

Her offenses came to light after the girl told police in March 2019 that she had had sex with multiple men.

Two cell phones were later seized in Chong during police investigations and were found to contain 48 obscene video clips.

In her written submissions, Deputy Prosecutor Emily Koh urged the court to jail her for at least three years. She said Chong sought to exploit the girl for her sexual satisfaction while she was aware of her young age.

Sentencing Chong on Monday, District Judge Wang noted that there was no dispute that there was a “considerable measure of sexual grooming” in this case.

For each offense of sexually penetrating a minor under the age of 14, Chong could have been jailed for up to 20 years. He could also have been fined or beaten.

He could also have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $ 200,000, or both, for possession of obscene films.