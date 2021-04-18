Is fashion hacking the future? Gucci says yes.

Written by Vanessa Friedman

Gucci sings a brand new song. (Focus on the brand. Or maybe the brand.)

Designer Alessandro Michele called his latest show Aria, he dismissed all of the spring-summer, fall-winter groupings as false seasonal equivalents at the start of the pandemic, but a more appropriate name for the first salvo of the year the company’s centenary could have been Mash-up. Because it turned out he was sampling notes not only from the house archives, but also from his stable partner Balenciaga, another powerful brand owned by Kering, Guccis’ parent company.

The collaborations, apparently, are last season. Now it’s all about hacking: the story and your peer group.

Set in an imaginary Savoyard nightclub against a remix of hip-hop tributes, like Lil Pumps Gucci Gang and Gucci Flip Flops by Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty, the show’s video was also an extended remix of Gucci totem past: the classic beige and brown canvas Gucci monogram, bourgeois banner; harnesses and bits become fetishists; the elegant velvet suit of the Tom Ford era. All of this is associated with today’s balenciaga-isms and the idiosyncratic quirks that are Micheles’ specialties.

There were riding hats and baseball caps with 100 emblazoned on top, human heart-shaped crystal minaudires, Gucci diamond necklaces on top of Balenciaga diamond necklaces, with the G remade as the Gucci logo (and under the pendant G diamond septum rings). There were Nurse Ratched molded skirts and giant protruding shoulders for men and women, as well as generous drop-shoulder parkas silhouettes straight from the brand name-splashed Balenciaga runway and Balenciaga signature spandex boots remade in Gucci Flora print.

At the end of the video, doors opened onto a garden where two white horses ran free, two white peacocks huddled, and the models floated in the air.

This doubled the logos. It will probably get double the attention. But was it also double the fun?

It’s a provocative idea to reframe what until recently was called appropriation as piracy, a word with a transgressive and anti-establishment connotation, especially for a multi-billion dollar establishment brand. Part of Micheles’ genius has been to position Gucci as the ultimate fashion house for outsiders while remaining comfortably like the beat… well, the heart from within.

And working in another designer vernacular is a difficult exercise that should push a creative director in new directions, especially when you’ve been given permission to do so. (Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia gave his approval to the entire exercise.)

It is true that the result, while stretching to 94 looks, was a tighter, less forgiving spectacle than Michele has produced in the past. But in the end, Balen-Gucci’s appearance was more like an act of replication than a true fusion of minds. And the confusion online as to whether this was an official collaboration or something else is testament to the fuzzy example it sets. Brand hacking can easily turn into another brand loss.

Since taking the reins at Gucci six years ago, Michele has become a singular influence in the industry. A 100th anniversary is a time to look to the future as well as to the past. Is he sure that’s where he wants to go next?

That’s a question I could have asked Michele, if I could. Clearly, I was not, as the New York Times was skipped from special events surrounding the show (whatever it was) because of an article written by Jacob Bernstein in February on the Guccis store. of Trump Tower.

Gucci management said the publication of the article revealed that The Times did not recognize the values ​​we believe in and stand for, even though the purpose of the article was to examine, after the insurgency and impeachment, s ‘it was possible to reconcile the apparent discrepancy between these values ​​and the values ​​of the man whose name appeared on the building. And despite the fact that repeated efforts have been made to engage with Gucci so that the company can explain its point of view.

Once upon a time if a brand was angry with reviews or posts, they would express their displeasure by driving them out of the Garden of Eden (i.e. banning them from the next parade). Armani, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana all wielded the ban like a broad sword. Yet in the digital age, that doesn’t make much sense anymore, for obvious reasons. Apparently, it has now been replaced by an event ban.

This is progress for you.

Speaking of progress: Celine’s Hedi Slimane’s decision to avoid the black box rooms he built for his live shows for the sun and the outdoors from the Andr Le Ntre gardens at Chateau de Vaux-le- Vicomte in France for its digital broadcasts was something of a revelation.

Freed from the claustrophobic didacticism of the tent, his disenchanted youth layered on boredom and the cleverly twisted costumes of their elders instead became avatars of the pinnacle of golden street style, as polished as a balloon dog Jeff Koons and just as expensive. ironic, kitsch-ily.

They advanced in men’s tweed jackets and trench coats over gray hoodies over asymmetrical tops over faded high-waisted straight-leg jeans (Princess Diana’s favorite genre); heavy ribbed knits and denim jackets; rigid curved crystal skirts like domed cupcakes under beaten leathers. All accessorized to the handle (Slimane and Michele are both masters of merch) with small and large bags, riding and ankle boots, and a bunch of sunglasses.

Slimane called the show Parade, tied it to quotes from Rimbaud, Baudelaire and Verlaine, put it to the tune of an original song, Un Daydream by Regina Demina, and made reference to interrupted youth. and the lost year. But the promise was all there was to buy next.

In terms of fashion, it probably wouldn’t be a tune but an anthem.

