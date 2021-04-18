This sartorial trend looks great with virtually any style of shoe.





Refinery29 Tired of your midlife sweats? Here are 16 comfortable (and cute) outfit ideas for spring After over a year of wearing masks, social distancing, and spending most of our time indoors, we’ve pretty much solidified our quarantine dressing style. But now that quarantine is coming to an end with more widely available vaccines and warmer weather just around the corner, where does our style go from here? Are we going back to renting designer dresses as we prepare for a return to the office? Are we parting with the matching tracksuits we live in 24/7? To answer these questions and get a better idea of ​​how women dress today, we teamed up with LOFT and Lou & Gray to see how six women with totally different styles adapted their styles to their new routines and are preparing for the coming spring. Whether it’s fully embracing a warm vibe or determining her back-to-work uniform, every woman shares the closet staples she turns to for effortless dressing. Click here to find out which look resonates the most with you.Ally Chen, Influencer Her Style: Soft and versatile pink ruffled skirts for touring tulip fields, cropped denim jackets she can slip on over anything and airy shorts that she can dress up or according to her accessories.Perfect for: weekend getaways in the upstate, picnics in the park or walks in the neighborhood LOFT Draped Sleeve Cardigan , $, available at LOFTLOFT Ribbed Sweater Tank, $, available at LOFTLOFT Godet Pull On Skirt, $, available at LOFTLOFT Beach Ribbed V-Bar One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at LOFTLOFT Denim Utility Jacket In Light Indigo Wash, $, available at LOFTLOFT Godet Pull On Skirt, $, available at LOFTLOFT Pull On Shorts in Soft Twill, $, Available at LOFTLOFT Soft Twill Drawstring Jacket, $, available at LOFTMarissa Roberts, R29 senior creative Perfect for: museum visits, barbecues es in the backyard with your quarantine pod or back in the office LOFT Criss Cross Leather & Suede Clog Sandals, $, available at LOFTLOFT Ring Leather Belt, $, available at LOFTLOFT Clip Smocked Blouse, $, available at LOFTLOFT Brushstroke Slit Midi Skirt, $, available at LOFTLOFT Crescent Hoop Earrings, $, available at LOFTLOFT Twist Button Midi Shirtdress, $, available at LOFTLOFT Criss Cross Leather & Suede Clog Sandals, $, available at LOFTLOFT Square Collar Sweater, $, available at LOFTLOFT Curvy Fresh Cut High Rise Kick Crop Jeans in White, $, available at LOFTLOFT Etched Bangle Set, $, available at LOFTLOFT Criss Cross Leather & Suede Clog Sandals, $, available at LOFTRegan Peruse, lifestyle YouTuberHer style: Pants Cozy and comfy slip on in soft knit fabrics, lightweight henleys paired with distressed denim and matching cherry polka dot tracksuits. nt with your favorite flowers, or curl up with a good book.LOFT Square Neck Tank Top, $, available at LOFTLOFT Textured V-Neck Cardigan, $, available at LOFTLOFT Pull On Wide Leg Crop Pants in Knit, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Cozy Cotton Terry Henley Sweatshirt, $, available at LOFTLOFT The High Waist Relaxed Straight Jean In Bleach Out Wash, $, available at LOFTLOFT Lou & Gray Cherry Terry Terry Sweatshirt, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Cherry Terry Sweatpants, $, available at LOFTVenesa Coger, R29 Social Media Strategist Her style: playful meets professional structured blazers for a last-minute Zoom look, monochrome tracksuits for a WFH uniform and patterned maxi dresses to get ready in an instant. conference calls, hosting a Facebook Live series or creating content for your social media hustle and bustle. LOFT Striped Twist Maxi Dress, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Signature Softblend Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Signature Softblend Drawstring Shorts, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Cozy Cotton Terry Sweatshirt, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray Cozy Cotton terry shorts, $, available at LOFTLOFT Cherry Twist Maxi Dress, $, available at LOFTZahraa Berro, fashion entrepreneur Her style: Modest and chic, brightly colored floral ensembles to hang out with friends and ultra-soft staples earth tones for relaxing at home. Perfect for: catching up on brunch, browsing vintage stores or chilling out and chilling out at home. Lou & Gray In Bloom Terry Hoodie, $, available at LOFTLou & Gray In Bloom Terry Sweatpants, $, available at LOFTSai De Silva, digital designer of the sneakers. Perfect for: working at home, running errands or rolling out the yoga mat. How about a little more R29 goodness, here?

