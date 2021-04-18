Lydia Ko ends LOTTE Championship win drought in record fashion

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) – Lydia Ko plays golf like she’s a kid again. In other words, she’s hard to beat.

No one came close to this week’s Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final 65 lap on Saturday left her 28 under 260 and seven strokes ahead of everyone else.

It brought back vivid memories of the New Zealand teenager who became the youngest golfer – female or male – to climb to No. 1 in the world in 2015. She is the youngest winner in LPGA history, the major winner, rookie and player of the year. .

Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, has won her first 81 starts 14 times, including two as an amateur in 2012 and 2013. But she had only won once since – three years ago – until Saturday.

“When that doesn’t happen you doubt,” Ko said. “If I said I didn’t doubt myself at all, that would be a lie. I wondered if I would ever be back in the winner’s circle, but I’m obviously grateful for everything that has happened in my career so far.

“It’s been a fun week in Hawaii and being back in that position is obviously super cool.”

Ko came in three shots short of the LPGA record of 31 under. This was established by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, Nelly Korda, 22, and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.

Park and Kim, both of South Korea, are ranked 2-3 in the world and Korda is fourth. Kim beat Park in the playoffs of Lotte six years ago, while Maguire was in the midst of a stellar college career at Duke.

Park, who vacationed in Hawaii as a child, now has five top-five finishes in Lotte, but no wins. Turning 63, she shared the modest honors on Saturday with Jenny Shin.

Shin was tied for sixth with Wei-Ling Hsu, defending US Women’s Open A Lim Kim champion Sarah Schmelzel and 19-year-old Yuka Saso making her sixth LPGA start.

Saso led after two laps. Ko and Korda surged ahead on Friday, going 21 under Ko after 54 holes, a shot better than Lotte’s 72-hole tournament record. This took place at the Ko Olina Golf Club, which hosted Lotte for its first eight years.

It wasn’t a huge surprise. In Ko’s last round two weeks ago, she closed the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year, with a 62. In her last 100 holes, she has only one bogey.

Korda struggled early on and when Ko missed a long birdie putt at No.8 she was three strokes ahead. It flipped a switch.

She birdied the next four holes and six of her last ten. She was spotless again. Low rounds were common this week, but no one came close to catching Ko, who has tried to “keep it simple” and admitted she was inspired by the recent victories of Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

“I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and I know there were expectations,” Ko admitted. “I slept really well last night. I just said, “Hey, my fate is already chosen.” I’m just going to play the best golf I can get today. I hung in there.

Ko’s $ 300,000 top prize spends over $ 11.5 million for his career.

“I think it’s great for her,” Park said. “She really had a great time and she really struggled in the middle there, and coming back strong like that is great to see.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who won the last two Lotte Championships, was tied for 27th.

Maui’s Kyung Kim capped his homecoming with a final 69 to end the tournament at 7 under.