UCLA men’s football plays regular season with double overtime win over California





National review CDC shouldn’t treat racism as a public health crisis The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was founded in 1946 as the Center for Communicable Diseases, with a simple goal: to prevent the spread of malaria. The mission has quickly spread to all communicable diseases and, more recently, to areas such as domestic violence, gun control and vaping which, while related to health, appear far from the target. principal of the agency. Today, the CDC describes its mission as protecting the nation from both foreign and domestic health threats. Today, the agency appears to have broadened its mandate to include progressive politics. In a recent statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says there have been a disproportionate number of COVD-19 cases and deaths in communities of color. She says the disparities are not the result of COVID-19 but rather of racism, which she calls a public health crisis. His statement echoes a policy by the American Medical Association recognizing racism as a threat to public health and similar statements by 194 government and local entities. But the administrators’ statement is inconsistent with current CDC data which shows little to no increase in the incidence of black COVID-19 deaths. At best, it reflects outdated data documenting disparities that no longer exist. At worst, it reflects a political agenda in search of justification. Either way, this suggests that public health officials, in this case the CDC, have distracted themselves from their main job. Currently, 60.8% of deaths from COVID-19 are among whites, who make up 60.1% of the population. The ratio of the percentage of deaths to the percentage of the population is also essentially 1: 1 for Hispanics. The ratio is increased for Native Americans (1.6) and slightly increased for Black Americans (1.2), who account for 14.6% of COVID-19 deaths and 12.5% ​​of the population. Asian Americans, who suffered racist attacks during the pandemic, represent 5.8% of the population, but only 3.9 of deaths from COVID-19. The situation was different in September 2020, when blacks accounted for 20.9% of deaths from COVID-19, 1.7 times their 12.5% ​​of the population. The increase in the death rate among blacks was attributable to three factors: employment (black workers are only two-thirds more likely than white workers to be able to work from home); basic poor health (27% of non-elderly black adults, ages 18 to 64, have underlying medical conditions that complicate COVID-19, compared to 21% of non-Hispanic whites and 20% of Hispanics); and where blacks live (blacks make up a higher percentage of the population in areas where COVID-19 initially struck). When weighted to reflect where COVID-19 outbreaks occurred through September, blacks made up 15.4% of the population. What explains the decrease in the disparity and the current near parity of deaths from COVID-19 in black and white? Neither the types of jobs nor the underlying comorbidities of the black population have changed. What has changed is the geographic distribution of COVID-19. It has gone beyond the initial concentration in urban areas and the northeast. Between September 2020 and now, weighted to reflect COVID-19 outbreaks, the black percentage of the population has fallen from 15.4% to just 13.1%. The ratio of black deaths to the weighted population (14.6 / 13.1) is now only 1.1. In contrast, now that COVID-19 has spread more widely, the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among whites has fallen from 51.1% in September to 60.8% today. It is whites who now appear to be disproportionately affected, with a weighted death-to-population ratio of 1.5 reflecting the older average age of whites relative to other groups, making them more vulnerable to COVID- 19, which disproportionately affects older people. If black people are no longer disproportionately affected by COVID-19, then so-called racism cannot justify the CDC director’s agenda to study how racism and other social determinants affect health and to invest in it. minority communities to address disparities related to COVID-19 and other health issues. conditions. Health disparities exist. The causes include genetics, personal choices and preferences, as well as different social norms and cultural factors. Racism, sadly, can also play a role, but why, in the midst of the biggest pandemic in more than a hundred years, is the agency that is the country’s main bulwark against communicable diseases taking the lead on? to study? A host of other entities are better suited, especially since the CDC has already undermined its credibility by reflexively blaming racism for all health disparities, real and imagined. The CDC must stick to its primary mission.

