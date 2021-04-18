A woman gets vaccinated in her wedding dress

Many marriage plans have been ruined due to the fact that COVID-19 has put countries on lockdown and social distancing has become the norm. Since weddings are big events with many in attendance, they were one of the first gatherings to be banned to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sarah Studley’s wedding reception was canceled due to the November pandemic of last year and the dress she bought was lost. However, the woman from Baltimore in the United States had a fun idea up her sleeve: she got the vaccine against the virus while wearing the same dress, reported Washington post.

She wanted to make the moment memorable and showed up at M&T Bank Stadium dressed as a bride ready to walk down the aisle.

Studley got engaged to Brian Horlor in November 2019 and intended to be hitched a year later with an event that reportedly brought together at least 100 people. However, all of their plans were scrapped when the pandemic struck and the couple got married in a small civil ceremony which was followed by dinner with only close friends and family.

Not wanting to give up, the couple still wanted to host a reception and planned to have one in June of this year, but as things didn’t calm down yet, the couple decided it was best to give up on their plan. However, the dress was already purchased and Studley wanted to put it to good use.

So getting the shot in the robe sounded like the perfect thing to do. She was also inspired by someone who wore a long sequined dress to a vaccine date in February this year.