Monmouth ends Quinnipiac’s men’s football season in title game – Q30 Television

The Quinnipiac men’s football team faced the Monmouth Hawks in the MAAC Championship game on Saturday.
The No.1 seeded Bobcats were upset at home in a 1-0 loss thanks to a goal from Julian Gomez with just four minutes left in the second half.
Although the game did not go like this coach Eric Da Costa had imagined it, there were certainly some bright spots of the season that will make the Bobcats coaching staff feel good.
There is a new style of play in Hamden
The biggest question to come in the season was who would replace the Quinnipiac star Eamon Whelan, graduated in 2020.
In short, there was no real replacement, but rather a team of 11.
The dynamic within this Bobcats team has shifted from focusing on one player to working as a team to win.
The new attacking trio of David Bercedo, Brage Aasen, and Tomas svecula reeked of chaos against all the teams they played against. The three were never in the same position for more than twenty minutes, which made it very difficult to follow and defend.
They scored eleven of Quinnipiac’s eighteen goals, and their movement was the main reason most of the other goals were scored.
This young partnership will be on full display next year and will be one of the most exciting things to watch in the MAAC.
Brage Aasen is one of the best players in MAAC
Aasen won an eight-point (one goal, six assists) season in 2019, which saw him start nine of eighteen games, as well as claim All-Rookie honors in the MAAC.
The Norwegian winger has been central to Da Costa’s new style attack this year, playing both center and away.
Forming a deadly partnership with Bercedo and Svecula, Aasen was able to rack up fourteen points (five goals, four assists), as well as score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Fairfield in the MAAC semifinals.
While Goals are what to look for on the stats sheet, Aasens’ influence is something that cannot be underestimated.
Even being a marked man in the quarter-final game against Siena, Aasen was able to find pockets on the pitch which led to the winner of Bercedo.
Allen and Weigand are a couple for the future
The Bobcats not only had a new attacking line that was formed this season, but also a new pair of center-backs.
Having only been able to play the last five games of the season together, the first year Luke Allen and second year student Henry weigand managed to create a dominant pair that allowed just five goals.
While the heights of 6’2 “and 6’4” may be the first thing that jumps off the stat sheet, it is the awareness of both players that has helped lead this defense.
Both players know when and where to play the ball. Whether there was pressure on their horizon or acres of open space, Allen and Weigand were able to find this pass that may have relieved the pressure.
We must not forget either the presence of the main goalkeeper and the captain, Jared mazzola.
Mazzola’s presence in the net gave Allen and Weigand more options on the ball and as a result the center-backs vision was really on display this season.
