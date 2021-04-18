Fashion
Southwest Airlines Comes To Eugene Predictably
Southwest Airlines recently announced the destinations it will serve from Eugene, Oregon. Eugene was announced as part of a recent expansion and will officially be in the airline’s network starting August 29. Starting with three daily flights, Southwest serves the city from two very predictable markets.
The new south-west routes from Eugene
From Eugene Airport (EUG) in Oregon, Southwest will launch three daily nonstop flights starting August 29. Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) will see one daily flight, while Oakland International Airport (OAK) will see two daily flights to Eugene.
Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Southwest, said the following when coming to Eugene:
“We are welcoming new customers to the South West as we continue to expand across the country to provide additional service and open new cities. The addition of Eugene to our map allows easy access to the southwest all around Track Town USA, and is a request from business and leisure travelers who appreciate our flexibility and hospitality. “
In early March, Southwest Airlines announced plans to serve Eugene and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Bellingham, Washington.
A predictable list of new routes
When Southwest announced it would add flights from Eugene, the two main new contenders for out-of-town routes were Oakland and Las Vegas, and those are the cities receiving services from Eugene. While there is some demand for origin and destination, the two new services are part of Southwest’s recent expansion trends.
The Southwest saw a drop in the number of travelers who flew nonstop with the carrier in 2020. While a large majority of its passengers still flew nonstop, Southwest flew fewer city pairs in 2020 than it did. in 2019, which means more of its passengers flying between the same cities would need to connect, in addition to the existing percentage of travelers who connect through a Southwest base like Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Las Vegas or Oakland .
As Southwest added new cities, with a few exceptions, the carrier mainly added new cities by connecting them to the airline’s bases. In this way, the airline has pivoted slightly to a star model. Most of the passengers to and from Eugene are likely connecting passengers in Oakland or Las Vegas.
Star models have an advantage. Airlines can efficiently plan aircraft, crew and personnel, and adding additional capacity is less expensive than other new routes. In addition, the airline has a better chance of keeping its planes full by having a fallback solution with connecting passengers from other cities.
Will Southwest continue the trend?
A major exception to Southwest’s latest strategy has been Myrtle Beach, which receives a dozen new routes to cities around the world, including bases and other points in the airline’s network. Plus, even after the airline announced a new city and announced initial flights, it came back and added flights to new destinations after seeing what the initial request looks like.
While airlines have a pretty good idea of where passengers are looking to book and what types of destinations they want to visit, the materialization of demand can sometimes be a pleasant surprise. If Eugene’s demand is higher than expected, new flights could be considered, such as to cities like Denver or Phoenix, or increase frequencies on the two existing routes.
Ultimately, Southwest is focused on adding new cities, but in a way that minimizes the risk of losses and inefficiency as much as possible. Eugene is the last example. So far, it seems to be paying off for the airline, but deep down Southwest is still a point-to-point carrier and will be for a long time to come.
Are you going to take one of these new southwest routes? Have you been to Eugene? Bonus points: do you know why Eugene is known as Track Town USA? Let us know in the comments!
