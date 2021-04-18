Fashion
The 6 brands of dresses that we have renamed this year
Last month I took a deep dive into the clothing trends and the brands we plan to hit the big time in 2021, with a mix of archival labels and newcomers making our shortlist. Well, after the incredible answer to the story, we wanted to create an additional post dedicated to the products themselves, celebrating the beautiful design and innovation displayed by some of our favorites. dress designers. After all, as summer approaches, there’s no better time to brush up on your brand awareness.
We’ve included a few brands that were in our original sartorial report alongside a handful of newbies that have recently caught our eye. We’ve got all the basics covered, from the retro styling of O Pioneers ‘meadow dress and Tove’s minimalist appeal to Nensi Dojaka’s red carpet glamor and Franks’ pop colorful pieces ready for the wedding. Each brand brings something different to the table, and in a market dominated by big-name conglomerates, they are well and truly doing with their original and cheerful approach to dress design.
So if you want to know what brands of clothing we publishers are selling this year, scroll down to see our definitive shopping list. You can also read our original dress report here. Have a good scroll!
1. O pioneers
If you are looking for a retro summer dress, O Pioneers is the brand for you. The brand was created in 2019 but has already created a cult following with its meadow-style dresses that come in a range of vibrant fabrics. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the brand’s patchwork dresses coming this summer.
BUY THE BRAND
O pioneers Clara Floral Dress Willow Blue and Rust (395)
O pioneers Claudette Long Floral Black & White (370)
O pioneers Clara contrast (395)
O pioneers Prudence Etoile Navy Dress (410)
2. Francs
Making dresses in London using recycled fabrics, Franks sticks to small runs and bespoke pieces to ensure their production process is as sustainable as possible. With vibrant colors and feel-good prints, the brand’s last drop is perfect for any summer weddings you throw this year.
BUY THE BRAND
Franks The Green Falcus Dress (190)
Franks The Falcus Yellow Dress (190)
Franks Wendy dress with blue / white polka dots (210)
Franks Jocosa Floral mini dress (160)
3. Nancy Dojaka
With its asymmetrical bandaged aesthetic and thin spaghetti straps, Nensi Dojaka is the rising brand bringing feminine sensuality to the world of event dress. The brand’s dresses have already been spotted on a number of stars, including The crownEmma Corrin, and we expect her to become a staple on the red carpet.
BUY THE BRAND
Nancy Dojaka Asymmetric short dress in silk and stretch fabric (880)
Nancy Dojaka Cutout woven and silk-blend mini dress (1100)
Nancy Dojaka Asymmetric woven maxi dress (1150)
Nancy Dojaka Silk and mesh mini dress (1029)
4. Tove
Chances are you’ve seen a number of Tove dresses on your Instagram feed over the past 12 months, especially the Ceres style, which has become a cult favorite among the fashion crowd. “Tove was born out of a desire to create a timeless wardrobe of durable and beautifully crafted pieces,” says Camille Perry, co-founder of the brand.
BUY THE BRAND
Tove Ceres gathered organic cotton-poplin midi dress (425)
Tove Iris short silk crepon and georgette dress (425)
Tove Maren pleated organic cotton midi dress (425)
Tove Long Isola silk crepon dress (645)
5. Kemi Telford
Kemi Telford is the designer whose name came into the limelight after it was announced that she intended to join John Lewis this year. Born from a fashion blog in 2017, the brand creates versatile and remarkable dresses that include clever references to the founder’s Nigerian roots via brightly colored prints inspired by traditional wax fabrics. The collaboration drops on April 19, so watch this space.
BUY THE BRAND
Kemi Telford Orange Simisola Drawstring Dress (120)
Kemi Telford Free Limited Edition Eyitayo Pink Dress (200)
Kemi Telford Free Limited Edition Navy Plaid Dress (200)
Kemi Telford Free Limited Edition Eyitayo Pink Dress (200)
6. Cro-Che
Frustrated with the amount of garbage in the fashion industry, Cro-Che founder Tacita Brown began researching ways to create clothes in the most sustainable way, and she discovered that crochet was there. one of the most positive ways to produce clothes, because there are very few of them. waste. The brand’s creations are reminiscent of the 60s with their A lines, their silhouettes touching the thighs and their vintage-inspired colors.
BUY THE BRAND
Cro-Che Hangover love (185)
Cro-Che Reet Petite (205)
Cro-Che Baby Love Black (225)
Cro-Che Hangover blue love (185)
Following, The Dress Report: 10 names and trends to watch in 2021
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
