“I don’t care about finding a boyfriend. Men take great care ‘

The TV presenter and actor, 41, lives in west London with her daughter Freya, 17, and their dog, Molly. Here she tells us about a typical day in her life – and her favorite things

Things change when you hit your 40s. I need to take more care of myself now, inside and out, and take care of myself to play the different roles in my life: single mom, full-time career woman

I wake up at 6am because I like to participate in a Peloton or Zoom yoga class before I sit down at my desk to work. I’ve lived in London for 20 years and love to run in Hyde Park, so exercise also helps clear my head and prepare for the day.

I’ll drink a few cups of green tea before I leave, then have some coffee and maybe a smoothie when I get back. My daughter Freya made amazing breakfasts with locked oatmeal, she is a great cook. Sometimes I’ll have this before I go for Zoom meetings or business calls. Recently, I worked for The Elephant Family, of which I’m a patron, and played the mother of a confused teenager who likes to dress in drag, in an indie movie called Dragged Up.

The past year has been a roller coaster ride. Being locked up with my 17-year-old wasn’t quite normal. Obviously, it was nice to have a good time with her, but it was not easy for her to have her mother all the time. I am amazed at how health conscious his generation is. She makes me feel guilty about how many take out I get, but sometimes you just want a cheeseburger!

Saying that, I’m pretty healthy. I’ve always been in holistic health, I have an alternative medicine cabinet at home, and I spend hours researching health magazines, which I download from an app, Readly, which I use. am also an ambassador. When I contracted Covid last March, I made my own injections containing liquid vitamin C, zinc, and vitamin D, and took them three times a day.

I’m pretty low key when it comes to clothes, I wear the same jeans all week. I should probably go and buy new ones as I gained weight during the lockdown and increased by almost two sizes. But I think as we get older we need a little bit of extra weight to help fill things out a bit like a face filler!

I can’t wait to get dressed when life returns and I’m desperate for some sun. I keep imagining a favorite beach in the south of France and imagine the day when I can swim in the sea and then sit down for a lunch of fresh fish and a glass of chilled rosé. Happiness.

Travel is my passion. I love hiking vacations, being by the sea and nature. I am still very involved in conservation work since my split from my ex Damian Aspinall [in 2007]. Animals are a big part of my life and Freyas. She travels the world modeling, but still works with her father’s charity, The Aspinall Foundation. She raised a locked out lion cub and she helped bail out the gorillas next week. I am so proud of the connection she has with animals.

Now that Freyas is older and more independent, life is changing for me. To finish! I suppressed my passion for the theater when she was young because I knew I couldn’t take her to the set, away from school or her father, and I didn’t want to leave her. I made the decision to take on work projects that kept me close to her and my two stepdaughters, Tansy and Clary. I don’t regret it for a second. But I am excited, I am now free to embark on new projects.

I loved filming the BBC drama The Split last year. It was as if I had reconnected with the old me. Then I received thousands of messages from women who had been victims of psychological or physical violence, or had been enlightened. [one of the storylines in the show]. It was overwhelming. For me, this role had a real purpose.

I can afford to be more selfish in my 40s. It’s a new stage in life and I have a long list of things to do. I don’t mind finding a boyfriend. If this is happening organically, fine. Having love in your life can be great if it’s the right one, but let’s be honest, men take a lot of care and care. I wouldn’t have realized what I did this year if I had had a man around. But then maybe that’s why some relationships didn’t work out in the past

We women juggle a lot. Not that I’m complaining; we wanted equality. But it’s hard to have it all and do it well. This lockdown has definitely put women back in place. But I’m looking at my daughter, and she’s so strong and knows what she wants. This new generation of women is amazing. I learn a lot from them.

Donna is a Readly Ambassador (readly.com)

My favorite…

lounge wear