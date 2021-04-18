Parents call St. Johns County schools dress code ‘sexist’, seek change

A growing number of students and parents are pressuring the St. Johns County School District to overhaul its dress code, calling it unfair and sexist following a building inspection on March 26 at Bartram Trail High School which resulted in 31 students being cited for policy violation. that day, all women.

The school district is accepting parent feedback on the issue until April 30 in its annual review of the dress code policy as part of the larger student code of conduct review it conducts each year.

According to students and parents at Bartram Trail, administrators and other school staff lined the halls on March 26 to monitor student wardrobes, with the girls being asked to hold their hands above of their heads to see if the shirts were showing any skin on their stomachs.

Bartram Trail High School has more than 3,000 students, but 31 infractions in a day is much higher than its average dress code violation, which is typically around a dozen or less each day, according to numbers provided by the district.

In addition to the specific measurements allowed for skirts and shoulder coverage, the current policy uses the words “modest” and “distracting” in reference to female clothing that she does not deem appropriate to wear the verbiage that Bartram Trail’s mother , Taryn O’Keefe, said she believed she needed to be changed.

Specifically, the policy reads: “Tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting.”

O’Keefe’s daughter Riley, a recruit from Bartram Trail High School, has started a petition to change the dress code. O’Keefe said she and her classmates felt humiliated to be “targeted,” in O’Keefe’s words, and that at least one of her friends felt like they were having a seizure. panic in the bathroom.

O’Keefe said some female students were taken to the dean’s office where they were asked to remove zipped jackets to see if layers underneath, such as a sports bra in one case, worked against them dress code.

St. Johns County School District officials confirmed that 31 offenses were pronounced only against female students that day, saying the “full and large-scale review” was prompted by dismissals from teachers who reported which they saw as potential infractions, likely due to the hot weather this week.

Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services, said the raid was concentrated in a busy area of ​​the building and a number of staff, both men and women, oversaw the inspection.

Abbatinozzi said Bartram Trail parents received a warning on March 22 from Principal Chris Phelps regarding reports of “crop tops, skirts, shorts, hats and pajamas,” in particular.

“If a student breaks these rules (to move forward), he or she will have to change and be taken into custody,” the correspondence read.

Stopping before officially forgiving helpers, Abbatinozzi said in a telephone interview with The Record on Thursday that it was not “the district’s intention to embarrass or distinguish students; our aim is to provide positive advice. “.

Abbatinozzi said the March 26 inspection was not the usual protocol followed at most middle and high schools in the county. He said more often, students are called privately to the administration office if they are flagged down by staff members to inspect their clothing.

Dress code is not a new issue

Questions about the dress code surface every year, according to Abbatinozzi, who has held his current position in the district for the past decade. But he said the issue had gained more attention over the past year.

Riley O’Keefe’s petition on change.org had received more than 4,600 signatures on Friday.

“I can respect what parents say. I think they need a chance to be heard,” Abbatinozzi told The Record.

Nancy Tray, the mother of an eighth, fifth and second grade student in the district, said she believed there were issues with the language and the application of the dress code.

“We don’t need to micro-manage what people wear,” Tray said. “And he definitely needs to be more gender neutral.”

Tray said she was sometimes shocked to see boys in shorts while girls, on the other hand, were dressed in jeans even on hot days and during gym times because, as she put it, they “ do not want to risk being coded ”.

Statistics provided by the St. Johns County School District show that 87% of offenses in the current 2021-2022 school year were against female students, and more than three-quarters of them were committed at Creekside High School, followed by Nease High School then Bartram Trail High School.

Abbatinozzi said managers have some leeway in how they enforce the dress code policy.

He said that in the larger context of the student code of conduct, the dress code is not seen as as serious as other offenses and that the punitive measures are mostly light. These actions can range from verbal warnings typically three before an official violation, according to Abbatinozzi, to parenting calls and conferences, and then to detention and potential suspension.

Students like Riley O’Keefe and fellow Bartramophomore student LailaKhazravan, who addressed the school board on the matter during the public comment period for an April 13 meeting, said they felt to be ignored.

“It’s very difficult to get the attention of the school board and get on their agenda,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe herself received a dress code warning for an outfit she wore in the fall of 2020 when she had to do a professional presentation at school on her “Dress to Succeed Day”. It was a professional-style blazer and skirt, but the skirt, due to O’Keefe’s size, went up higher as she sat.

‘Changes this year’ likely, says St. Johns County School District

But Abbatinozzi said the district follows a policy set every year when it goes through the process of revising all student code of conduct guidelines, and officials are definitely listening. This includes student advisory council meetings at individual schools, parent surveys, feedback at school board meetings, and emails and other communications with the school district.

“I imagine there will be changes this year,” Abbatinozzi said. “This could involve removing certain words or changing a section of male and female at ‘all’.”

He said district officials also regularly review how other school districts are dealing with similar issues, including the language used in the guidelines they establish, considering the language and execution of their own policies.

“This is definitely an issue that we are all looking to see in which types of strategies might be most effective,” Abbatinozzi said.

BOX: Dress code for the St. Johns County School District.

In addition to more gender neutral guidelines, the policy breaks down these standards:

Boys

Boys’ pants / trousers must be worn at the waist. No boxer shorts or underwear should be visible.

Mustaches and beards should be neatly trimmed.

Revealing clothing and pajamas are not acceptable.

Girls