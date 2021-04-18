The bodies of 2 men found in the Singapore River near Clarke Quay

Refinery 29 United Kingdom

Your horoscope this week: April 18, 2021

Astrology is the belief and study of universal territory. The sky, its expanse and the dark mystery beyond are ungovernable. No matter how many shuttles and satellites compete to make a claim, the planets claim each other. In astrology, we write the history of their relationships over and over again. Because one body is close to another, because a planet is illuminated by a cluster of stars. On Earth, our relationships are just as precious, but on the only planet that sustains life, we destroy it. We say we love each other, but what good is what we say versus what we allow? This week, police killed another unarmed person, a 13-year-old Latino boy. This month, 33 states introduced more than 100 bills against the rights of transgender people. Bills that prohibit trans people from participating in sports, bills that prevent trans children from accessing health care, bills that want to remove trans children from their supporting families. A people civilized to death is a people for whom the prison state is a past life. What if we start our new life now and agree that there will be abolition? We who can feel the roar and pulse of it begging under the concrete. What if we deny the law of the land when it means harming the people of the land? And if we were to become ungovernable, like the planets, we who know another way is not only possible but inevitable. If you are feeling small, if you feel far away, take a look at the distant influence of Pluto. If we are to believe that planets, asteroids, and stars have their power, then imagine what the influence of all of our bodies could be. As Pluto works on our values, pitting fear against faith, Saturn and Uranus continue to clash. A minor trine between Mars, Jupiter and the Sun plus Mercury is our weekly reminder that our actions and rituals have a huge impact, especially for the younger ones who will survive us. Every step we take opens a new path. When the world gets heavy, people are looking for something big to believe in, but you don’t have to believe in God if God isn’t right for you. You don’t even have to believe in the Universe or anything invisible above or below you. You just have to believe in yourself in what you see for yourself and what you want enough for you to go for it. You have to believe that you have what it takes to raise the child in you and that you have earned the right to let the protector rest. What some consider divine is neither greater nor more sacred than the work of loving oneself. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising You have the right to feel like one of the lucky ones and always be dissatisfied. You are allowed to want something more for yourself, even if you cannot yet explain what that something is or how you are going to get it. What if dissatisfaction was a sign of life? What if this was proof of all the pleasures that awaited you on the other side of complacency? It’s better, Taurus, for you to be honest than to be humble, better for you to be a human than a hero. Otherwise, you might find yourself subconsciously bulldozing what you have to make way for something you don’t. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini Rising It’s not all a dice game, although it feels like a day when nothing turns out the way you would rather. While it isn’t obvious right away, there are always some stakes in the game and consequences for your actions. It’s like Neko Case sang, sometimes revealing in the end, we come to the end of a thread we were holding on without realizing it. Don’t let that stop you in your tracks, Gemini, let it give you perspective. Yes, injury matters, the mistakes you make count and they won’t go unnoticed. But so is the good that you have done and want to do. Feel. In fact, when someone else’s feelings are in the mix, prioritizing your own point of view and your own values ​​can feel like they are ignoring theirs. But this is not the case. No one takes advantage of your decisions to do things that don’t look right or don’t suit you. No one can best experience you that way. In addition, you must now know how to trust your intuition and never underestimate it. It’s a tool that works better the more you use it. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo Rising If healing isn’t linear, neither is the path we take. If we can fall off the wagon and climb back up, if we can cut ties with the people who hurt us and then hastily sew those ties together in a moment of desperation before we remember why we left to begin with, we can forgive ourselves for losing faith in our ability to learn a new way to live and relate to others. When you get mad at yourself for all the ways you wish you could present yourself, slow down and find a way. You don’t have to be all at the same time, but when you’re ready your vehicle is there to pick you up.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo RisingIt’s only natural that what made you feel good times might not do the trick anymore. Human beings are agents of change and, in certain circumstances that define the world and delay, more. With all this time of soul-searching, some personal changes might have experienced a process of acceleration. But, it takes a while for the mind to catch up with the body, to put into language what might at first seem like a hiccup of the mind. We can feel like the body knows something that we don’t know. What you feel is more trustworthy and valuable than what you want to feel.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra Rising A body needs to use or release what it stores. The materials are quite easy to identify: tears, mucus, waste. But the body is full of systems that produce responses that are harder to see, like the endocrine system, the sympathetic nervous system, and our immune system. Like Libra people, these systems function as mediators, communicating between stimulus and stimulated. But, unlike Libra people, these systems want to process and let go, because when they can’t break free, they suffer. When considering whether to hold on or let go, look at your body for guidance. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising Like a dream of a past life, hopeful buds appear along your winter tree. A week full of beautiful reminders, that relationships and projects you thought were dead were just dormant, germinating under cover of darkness. It is enough to welcome what comes, to consider the cycling nature of all things, including the role models of others. A budding tree will come to bloom whether you look at it or not and after it blooms it will shed and devote itself to greenery. If certain absences hurt you, if opening again scares you, stay back and let the time do its work Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising Of course you know how to stay busy, how to lend your time to any problem that introduces himself. And, it’s true that keeping busy can do wonders for those of us who, left to our leisure, also find ourselves in an emotional state rather than getting married. But dealing with whatever is farthest from the mind is a foolish task, you know. You will never stay busy enough. This week could be full of people and places demanding that you do your job well, and you will. But if you don’t take the time to keep the promises you made to yourself, your word won’t mean much to you.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn RisingIt’s time for you to speak up, Capricorn, to keep yourself in the light of gold hour. Much of this month has been spent setting your boundaries and figuring out what you don’t want. Don’t you think it’s time for you not only to figure out what you want, but to actively jump in after it? Of course, the time between summoning and receiving may be slower than some would like, but you know how to be patient if the reward is good enough. You’ve been putting the pieces in place for everyone long enough, set the dominoes to spell your own name and give the first a thumbs up. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising There are months asking you to rest and months that show you what that rest was for. Rest is a necessary process for both body and mind. The rest can be sleeping in the invitations or declining or taking trips to the seaside to get some salty air. Rest is, no matter how you achieve it, a gathering of strength, and it can be taken alongside or outside of the daily routine. My hope for you, Aquarius, is that you took your rest seriously and in a sacred way, for in it were lessons for the work you are now striving for. Work comes from this rest; Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising We shouldn't have to choose between what makes financial sense and what makes sense collectively and, in a perfect world, our lives could easily be built serving the communities we love and love for. But, because it's not a perfect world and because some resources are limited, it's important to approach long-term plans as if they were exactly that long term. While some situations require an immediate response, your current solutions do not need to define your vision for the future. You can take care of yourself now without jeopardizing your big beautiful dream.