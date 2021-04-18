Sweatpants, shinier clothes, comfortable shoes

Are you ready to let go of your midlife sweats?

During the pandemic, conventional beauty standards have relaxed noticeably: people have ditched makeup in favor of a nude look, and loungewear has become a fashion staple for many – even outside the bedroom. sleep.

“At the start of the pandemic, people were always a little more eager to find ways to incorporate casual clothing in more circumstances,” Emilia Ferrara, DC Commissioner of Fashion Arts and Events, told USA TODAY. .

She remembers seeing a more relaxed and comfortable “strict diet” during the lockdown: for example, sneakers and slippers instead of heels and pumps, or sweatshirts and athletic shorts over dress pants. or denim jeans.

After spending a year and a half in quarantine at home, many of us have given up on casual wear and dressy outfits and turned to more comfortable loungewear and pajamas instead. Getty / Jasmina007 and Everlane

“It was almost as if people’s most comfortable clothes, that (you) would have worn the night you chose to stay indoors, was constantly recycling with no opportunity to get some fresh air, ”says Ferrara, who has promoted fashion and beauty events in Washington. and writes on trends in the beauty, fashion and magazine industries.

Goodbye heels, hello ‘lady-stache’: Many women give up beauty routines for good

But it looks like that will change. As vaccine deployments accelerate and restrictions ease, people are eager to acclimatize again in the “real world”. This includes adapting to “real clothes”.

New York-based design and fashion historian Sonya Abrego recognizes that this can be a difficult transition for many.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to go back to the old standards of formality now that people are so used to doing their jobs in more comfortable clothes from home,” she says.

The well-being: As vaccines are rolled out, more and more people want a “post-pandemic organism”. But is it healthy?

One year of pandemic dressing: 8 ways our style changed in quarantine

Dior presents the first major Paris Fashion Week show Dior is hosting the first major physical show for Paris Fashion Week, Spring-Summer 2021 in a temporary space in the Tuileries Garden, with an Extinction Rebellion protester infiltrating the podium. (September 30) AP

As the country approaches the light at the end of the tunnel, Ferrara said she has seen people become more and more eager to dress – an “extreme reaction” to the clothes they wore in 2020.

Overall, expect more risk taking in the form of bright, colors. This preference for “aggressive, neon and bright colors” in the coming months may “make up for the fact that we have wasted a year sticking to minimalist and comfortable looks,” says Abrego.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of geometries, shiny patterns, and stripes as opposed to pastels,” Ferrara predicts. Whether you’re going to brunch or shopping, she said “we’re going to see outfit after outfit after outfit.”

“It’s going to be , it’s going to be colorful, it’s going to be creative, it’s going to be avant-garde,” adds Ferrara. For those who are reluctant to ditch their pandemic wardrobe, she suggests doing a spring cleaning to purge the bulk of unwanted clothing.

“It will be more stimulating for you to go back to your usual closet,” she says. “You will re-appreciate things like jeans or the vibrant formal options that we dressed in during the pandemic.”

Ferrara adds that the accessories stood out the most “in this kind of reopening and high vaccination period”. This includes brightly colored handbags instead of tan or black for that “pop of color”, as well as longer necklaces that are more visible on the chest.

Looking for a colorful style icon? Amanda Gorman has notably sported bright and fashionable looks. Courtesy of Apple

Amanda Gorman’s Style: See photos of the poetic sensation over the years

And don’t forget the shoes: Abrego predicts that flats will replace stilettos at a party, and Ferrara expects platform sneakers to stick around as well.

“It’s a way to elevate your look and feel sexier and more peppery, like you’re dressing on purpose to leave the house without going so far as to wear a stylus,” she says.

“I also see huge earrings, big earrings, trendy earrings, funny earrings in general,” Ferrara says.

Accessories, accessories, accessories! Upgrade your post-pandemic look with large earrings, like the ones Helen Mirren wore at the 2021 SAG Awards. USED

That being said, you won’t have to give up the casual look entirely.

Celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Khloe Kardashian helped popularize matching sweatshirts early in the pandemic, and athleisure is no longer exclusive to exercise, eventually becoming a staple midlife look.

During the pandemic, people favored comfort over style, as evidenced by the popularization of matching sweatshirts (pictured here) and athleisure. Everlane / Champion

Are you looking for interior clothes?: 14 top-rated loungewear pieces perfect for staying at home

“At first there was almost a playful demonstration of people’s comfortable clothes during the pandemic,” Abrego says. Wearing these casual pieces meant to be “felt new and silly” loungewear for many during these unprecedented times.

However, more than a year after the start of the pandemic, Abrego and Ferrara both believe the more laid-back trends are here to stay. An unexpected The spring / summer look Ferrara has seen is the “stretch dress”, which combines style and comfort.

“They can be mid, maxi, or mini, but I’m actually seeing more stretch fabrics – something with spandex in it,” Ferrara says.

“I think companies are experimenting with this type of dress because they know people always want to feel comfortable when they come out of their pandemic laziness. But (people) also feel guilty for not doing it. efforts to leave the house looking… more presentable, ”says Ferrara.

Abrego says you don’t have to be “formal” to “stay stylish,” and suggests a combination of comfy and more energetic looks in the post-pandemic era.

“Don’t spend sweatshirts all week dressing formally every time you go out,” Abrego says. “Ease in.”

Pandemic mode: TikTok inspires celebrity fashion trends, from tie-dye to straw hats

Fashion in the workplace will also change.

Many people were working from home due to quarantine protocols at the start of the pandemic. As a result, the formality of business began to change: slippers replaced heels, and loungewear replaced pencil skirts.

This growing acceptability of working from home may have an influence on what casual business will look like after the pandemic, Ferrara says.

“As a culture we have started to accept that working from home is totally okay,” says Ferrara. “There’s no longer that feeling of separation between work and home. There’s more bleeding. It’s more common now to see a mom go to work and wear something more casual to her son’s soccer game. , because it is no longer a formal, stuffy suit with gray colors. “

The standardization and acceptance of working from home has influenced the fusion of business and leisure looks, says fashion specialist Emilia Ferrara. Getty Images

Home working mode: Our quarantine wardrobes include more pajamas, fewer bras and pants

What does this mean for our appearance? Less traditional heels and blazers, more comfortable shoes, and looser, more forgiving fits.

“Comfort will definitely remain,” Abrego said. “I think we’re going to see women wearing clothes that are less fitted or tailored with a more stretchy material.”