Pregnant Danielle Fogarty covers her baby bump in an oversized shirt dress and blazer in Manchester

She recently revealed that she is expecting a baby boy with her fiance Ross Worswick.

And Danielle Fogarty covered her baby bump in an oversized shirt dress and blazer on a date night with her fiance in Manchester on Saturday.

The fashion entrepreneur, 29, looked stunning as she wore the large white shirt dress under a black suit jacket and wore it with black knee-length boots.

Danielle showed off her petite figure and velvet pins in the minidress as she stepped out for the evening.

The expectant mother was all glamorous for the night and added layered gold necklaces to the ensemble.

She looked radiant with her blonde locks styled in loose waves over her shoulders and she emphasized her natural beauty with rosy makeup and a glossy lip.

She wore her essentials in a gold clutch and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses attached to her dress.

Danielle held hands with her partner, 31, as she beamed a beaming smile at the onlookers.

They left The Ivy restaurant in Manchester after celebrating a birthday drink for Ross, whose birthday is Tuesday.

While her bump was covered on Saturday night, earlier she took to Instagramas she showed off her growing baby bump while posing in beige loungewear.

Daniell looked stunning as she donned an all-in-one knitted jumpsuit which she painted with a long cream cardigan for the job.

The social media star, who is in her third trimester, captioned the post: ‘Comfort on everything these days.’

It comes after Danielle confirmed she is having a baby boy in a sweet Valentine’s Day sex reveal in February.

Ross also received the blue-themed memo as he wore a double denim ensemble and a white tee while cradling his fiancé’s blossoming bump.

Accompanying her post, horny star Danielle wrote: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to TWO men in my life. IT’S A BOY!’

Danielle – whose father is motorcycle star Carl Fogarty – announced she was pregnant on Christmas Eve, two months after Ross proposed on a romantic trip to Dubai.

In October, Danielle revealed she was engaged to her boyfriend, Ex On The Beach star Ross after two years of dating.

Danielle and Ross became an object in August 2018 but have known each other for several years.

The mother-to-be was previously engaged to Jake Quickenden, but their three-year relationship ended in April 2018. Jake’s girlfriend, Sophie Church, also announced her pregnancy in December.