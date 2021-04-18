The best affordable cycling clothing

It’s no secret that cycling can be an expensive sport. The bikes themselves can perform well in the five digits. And then you have to get dressed. Clothing for the road and the mountain is plagued by price inflation: $ 250 in sweaters, $ 500 in pairs of shoes. Perhaps the craziest example is the new one from Assos $ 725 JohDah winter jacket.

All clothing is cycling clothing. You can – and should – ride in anything that makes you comfortable. But technical riding clothing exists for a reason. Shorts with chamois pads reduce friction, especially on long rides. Lightweight jackets provide a measure of protection against wind and rain, but easily stow away in jersey pockets when not needed. These same jerseys, with their said pockets, also offer storage and are designed with full-length zippers for temperature management.

That doesn’t mean you have to spend the most money on a quality cycling kit. There is a wide range of clothing at a more reasonable price, and the sacrifices in functionality and performance are marginal. Here are some of the best cycling clothing deals that are affordable and work well regardless of the price.

Bib shorts

Black bibs ($ 40)

Bib shorts are the basis of any kit. I use them for road and mountain biking, alone or layered under shorts or shell pants. The good ones tend to be expensive, which makes the Black bibs even more impressive. I have endured irritation from many inexpensive bibs over the years. But I haven’t heard a single person – from old pro riders to new riders – say a bad word about it. They are made by the retail arm of Starlight Custom Cycling Apparel, which designs clothing for cycling teams, and features the same gender-specific dual-density CoolMax chamois padding as the brand’s Alpha bibs. They also feature high compression Lycra for proper fit and muscle support without tufts. What impresses me the most is the range of offers in an inclusive size range: from XS to 3XL for women and from XXS to 4XL for men.

Buy now

Jersey

Bontrager and Anara Circuit ($ 75)

There are a few cheaper jerseys: Pearl Izumi’s Eternal Quest ($ 55) or the very cheap Decathlon Triban Essential ($ 10). But I love the dearest Circuit (for men) and Anara (for women), who boast Lightweight, quick-drying fabrics that won’t lint in the wash, a slim fit (but not race-proof) that won’t fold down like a sail, and thoughtful features like a zippered security pocket. Often the jerseys are only available in a few colors, but the Circuit is in ten and the Anara in eight. All styles feature minimal Trek / Bontrager branding, so you can skip the rolling billboard look.

Buy Circuit Buy Anara

Stoves

Castelli Pro Seamless ($ 30)

Castelli is known for its high-end (and often expensive) clothing, but it wins the affordable price in this category. the Seamless Pro is a knit hotter (for arms or knees) made from a stretchy, sock-like polyester-Lycra fabric, slightly lighter than conventional thermal fleece fabrics. Still, it’s surprisingly hot, and the price is hard to beat. The seamless construction means no points of irritation or chafing, and the curved fit on the knee warmer doesn’t get stuck behind your joints as you pedal. This product does not have an elastic clip but comes in two sizes providing reasonable coverage.

Buy an arm warmer Buy knee brace

Jacket

Endura Pakajak ($ ​​70)

Endura, based in Scotland, is renowned for its weatherproof equipment, but also for its simple and durable designs. The fan favorite Pakajak is all of these and one of the most affordable windshells you can find. There is no magic in it. Endura has just the basics: lightweight ripstop fabric treated with a PFC-free DWR finish, full zip, long fit to protect you from splashing rear tires and mesh vents under the arms. It is windproof and water resistant, so it will withstand downpours (but not downpours). It also folds up tight to fit in a jersey pocket, allowing you to take it with you on any outing.

Buy now

Gloves

Giro Trixter ($ 20)

I ride with full gloves all summer, even on the road. I like the extra grip on the brake levers, and I don’t like the palm padding, which almost all half-finger gloves have. So don’t think about Trixter like “just” an MTB glove. It slips on without a bulky cuff closure, the fabric back is lightweight and ventilates well, and the microfiber palm has good grip and a touchscreen compatible thumb and forefinger. Bonus: It comes in five colors and six sizes, so you can find one that matches your style and needs.

Buy now

Road shoes

Shimano RC300 ($ 120)

Road shoes are subject to some of the worst inflation in cycling equipment prices (looking at you, Lake and Sidi). That’s why i like The Shimano RC300, which is often listed as the RC3. Glass fiber reinforced nylon sole is not as stiff as carbon fiber, but some research suggests that the stiffness of the sole is not in itself a major performance factor, even in maximum sprint efforts. The RC300 offers several advantages to get started. Unlike many shoes at this price point, it offers front-to-back cleat adjustment to accommodate the midfoot cleat position that many riders find more comfortable. It is also available in standard, ladies’ and wide shapes, from sizes 36 to 52, which means it will fit a lot of people. Inexpensive road shoes sometimes sacrifice comfort, in part because of cheaper closure systems. But the RC300’s Boa L6 covers the entire midfoot with a single micro-adjustable dial that doesn’t lead to hot spots. The synthetic leather upper lacks proper ventilation, so if you tend to ride in hot weather, consider the white version – it will show more dirt but won’t absorb as much heat as the black one.

Buy now

Mountain shoes

Specialized Rime 1.0 ($ 110)

the Rhyme 1.0 is designed for versatility on and off the bike. Its nylon composite midsole is stiff enough to keep your foot from wrapping around small mountain bike pedals (a large cage pedal helps even more), but it’s not as stiff as the touring sections. biking are painful, and the street-style shoe doesn’t scream “bike nerd” in more casual situations. There is a chunky outsole for grip and a rubberized toe to protect against stone hits. Specialized hasn’t given much thought to the closure system – it’s just laces and a midfoot strap. And while the shoe will fit all two-bolt clipless pedal systems, it does come with a grooved cleat insert so you can start riding it with flat pedals and move on to the clips later.

Buy now

Helmets

Specialized Align II ($ 50) and Lazer Chiru MIPS ($ 65)

These are two of the most affordable helmets to earn a five-star rating from the reputable Helmet Testing Lab at Virginia Tech, the only independent entity in the United States that tests both linear impact and energy management. of rotation. The road-ish Align II and MTB oriented Chiru MIPS both feature MIPS liners and one-handed quick-fit systems. They are also available in three sizes and several colors.

All helmets sold in this country must meet the same Consumer Product Safety Commission pass-fail standards, and the Align and Chiru tests are as good or better than helmets that cost hundreds of dollars more. So what’s the catch? These are heavier than the higher end versions, the fit systems are not as stylish, and they have less vents. But that’s about all. If you like the look and the fit, you can save a ton of money.

Buy Align Buy Chiru

Sun glasses

Tifosi Dolomite 2.0 ($ 70)

Every pair of sunglasses I’ve had from this underrated company was durable, comfortable, and offered clear, distortion-free optics for much less than what you’ll pay for luxury brands. the Dolomite 2.0 comes with three sets of polycarbonate lenses: one for sunny days, one for overcast conditions and one clear for night driving. The wrap-around design provides excellent wind protection for fast descents on the road or in the mountains. But the aesthetics are not so runny that they look weird off the bike. And if the full wrap bothers you, the classic look Swick (from $ 25) can be your speed. Both are also available with corrective lenses (supplement varies) through Tifosi’s Rx program.

Buy now