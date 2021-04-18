Fashion
An unconventional path to work in art and fashion, being from Jersey City
Born and raised in Jersey City, Julius Frazer has quietly made a name for himself where fashion and art intersect.
As a photographer, Frazers’ work appears in a group exhibition in New York’s South Seaport neighborhood, and he has produced images for Converse and Union LAs Shoe in collaboration with artist Sheila Bridges.
The 28-year-old also appeared on the runway during Fashion Week as a model, in addition to photographing and modeling for a fashion cover on self-reflection, fatherhood and identity for RAIN Magazine.
The idea of fatherhood, of being able to show People of Color in a way that is still rare in commercial art / fashion, is a big theme in Frazers’ work.
Frazer spoke to the Jersey Journal about how he found himself continuing to build a lasting life in the arts.
I think the more I used the camera, the more I realized that it could be a tool for self-expression, Frazer said. I also didn’t know you could be a fashion photographer.
Frazer wouldn’t call himself a fashion photographer, in fact. He sees himself as a storyteller who makes the best use of the medium.
I love fashion, I love catwalks, I love that clothes can tell a story, but at the same time I just love to tell stories in general. I think I realized that I couldn’t really express myself in any other way. I’m not a really strong writer. I cannot paint. There are so many things I can’t do that I realized (using) a camera was a really fun way of expressing myself, and I was just good enough at it. I’ve been using a camera for over a decade, it’s been over a decade since I picked up a camera and started photographing my friends and continued to use it.
One of the most striking characteristics of Frazers’ work is his dedication to showing people of color in a different light.
I think representation is at the heart of power, Frazer said. The way people are represented is very important. And I still think that even in 2021, there are so many ways that we haven’t seen Blacks and Maroons in so many areas. I just think there are so many ways that I haven’t seen people who look like me or think like me portrayed. I want to fill these spaces. I just think it’s important that people see themselves as ordinary people.
Frazer said he was recently helping write with publicity work for a company that is recognizable and has achieved something.
Growing up, I never saw myself in these commercials. I was watching these commercials and it looked like a whole different world, like I could never see myself in it. Now I will try to make these images (so that someone who looks like me can see them, see themselves and be inspired in another way).
Being from Jersey City has largely been a boon to Frazer’s journey, but the city’s unique dynamics have not been without challenges.
Jersey City is such an interesting place, I think, because of its proximity to New York City, Frazer said. You’re essentially 20 minutes from one of the biggest cities on this side of the globe, but it’s easy to get caught and never leave Jersey City. … I also went to a public high school. I didn’t really have a photo program. There was no dark room. I had to search the internet for what I needed and took community education classes.
Even though he didn’t receive much initial help promoting his artistic interests, Frazer doesn’t think the educational opportunities he was able to offer piecemeal here would have been so easy in other parts of the country. .
Also, I’m not really into the Jersey City art scene, and I don’t really know what’s going on (with) and never have, so it was really another world for me. I just find it such an interesting place, especially because I was born and raised here. It’s such a big city, but I feel like sometimes nothing happens there, especially in the arts, it’s really strange to me.
Frazer laments this impression because he thinks that art is important in broadening your horizons. In his own life, he changes his own frequently, literally. Hell will be going to Los Angeles for a while starting on Sunday.
… I tend to go back and forth. I have friends here, I have friends there, and I’m just trying to meet as many new people as possible. I feel like that’s what keeps your life really rich, you know, being super rich in experience.
Being able to make a living from art came as a surprise to Frazer, who initially did it as much for fun as anything else. To make a living from it, Frazer had to take an undefeated path.
You have to step into the unknown and do things that normal people wouldn’t do. You know, for a while my family didn’t really understand what was going on with me. I kind of dropped out of art school for a year and a half, worked completely as a freelance, set up my photo studio, and did a bunch of other things, but for a minute there they were very concerned about what was going on with me and my life. And it took a little while.
For people who do not come from privilege, where does the money come from? Frazer said. I have friends who have finished art school and they are in debt. The amount of debt they have taken on is like they could have bought a house and lived in it. Now that you have $ 100,000 in debt, you don’t really know if you’ll be able to pay that, because a job in the arts isn’t the one that’s going to make you a ton of money. You have to build that network, it’s all about networks, which is really crazy.
I always walk into a room where I feel like I shouldn’t be there like almost, even in 2021 I still walk into rooms where I’m like the only black person, and it’s really mind blowing to me , Frazer said.
This dynamic, however, gives Frazer a sense of the purpose of his work, and it goes beyond himself.
(This is) why I try to open the door to other people who come from similar situations. Even my friends, someone who wants to do photo stuff, someone who wants to do lighting, I try to love them teaching or put them to work and you know I got something where someone one opened the door for me that I have to open the door for someone else and this person does it for someone else and this person does it for someone else and that’s how it is , I think just as important to me as taking pictures. It’s like opening the door to other people around me.
It’s really interesting, especially navigating this industry without a BFA or MFA. Just a little bit of being here.
Learn more about Frazer at https://www.juliusfrazer.com/.
