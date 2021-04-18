Six contenders conclude season for Navy in NCAA Championship Finals





MINNEAPOLIS The Navy men’s gymnastics team ended their 2021 season on a high as David Toussaint (Sr., Warren, Ohio), Giovanni Gambatese (So., Pewaukee, Wisc.) And Ryan mcvay (Sr., Roseville, Calif.) Challenged All-American status with outstanding individual performances in the 2021 NCAA Championship Event Final at the University of Minnesota. A day after posting some of the best scores from Friday’s first qualifying session, Toussaint, Gambatese and McVay led a squad of six contenders competing on the biggest stage in national collegiate gymnastics, while the top two gymnasts came in at 0.1 point after finishing in the top-eight, while McVay used a career-best score to place tenth. Competing in the event finals in every NCAA Championship season during his four years with the contenders, Toussaint put an exclamation mark on his collegiate career at Maturi Lodge with 13.366 points on the pommel horse that ranked. 10th in the field of 44 of the best gymnasts in the country. The senior achieved his routine and difficulty level of 5.2 with an execution score of 8.166. Shane Wiskus of Minnesota and Jack Baldwin of Penn State tied for eighth place and last place for All-American status with corresponding scores of 13,400. In addition, Toussaint participated in the floor exercise and finished tied for 31st place with a result of 13.966. Gambatese found himself in a similar situation on the high bar as the sophomore executed his routine with an accuracy of 8.633 and scored a final score of 13.433 which was tied for 14th on the field. In a tight pool of gymnasts from sixth to 14th, Gambatese finished 0.2 points behind Riley Loos of Stanford and 0.1 on the last All-American place that went to Anthony Tawfik and Thomas Paul of Michigan, and Jack Freeman of Oklahoma, who tied for seventh at 13.533. Competing as a versatile gymnast, McVay was in consideration for All-American status with six solid routines at all levels. He posted a 13.933 on the floor exercise, 12.5 on the pommel horse, 13.4 on the rings, 13.4 on the vault, 13.2 on the parallel bars and a 13.0 on the horizontal bar. Best career McVay all-around score of 79.433. His best individual ranking in the event was 25th on high bar. Connor van loo (So., Freeland, Mich.) Was the Navy’s second-best individual finisher as he tied four for 22nd in vault with Jacob Moore of Michigan, Dylan Young of Nebraska and Max Diab of the Illinois with a score of 14.233. His jump of 4.8 was judged with an execution score of 9.433. Josh williams (Jr., Cypress, TX) performed on a pair of Saturday night gear, rings and floor exercise. On the rings he had a result of 13.266 which placed 31st overall. On the floor exercise, he registered a score of 13.0 to finish in 42nd place. The last contender to compete was Jake carlson (Sr., Lakeville, Mass.). In his first NCAA Championship final, Carlson placed 40th on pommel horse with a score of 11.733. “Everyone took the opportunity tonight and put it all on the line,” said the head coach. Simons Chicken . “It’s a huge honor to represent the Naval Academy on the national stage and our guys took the opportunity and won two top-10s. “It was the perfect end to the successful careers of our first players as gymnasts as they are now in transition to become the future leaders of our country. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to have the closure they deserve. In the tag team finals, Stanford won their second straight NCAA Championship with a score of 414.521. Oklahoma traveled the tight six-team final stretch with the Cardinal, but were short by less than three points with a total of 411.591. Michigan was the last team on the podium, finishing third at 410.358. Nebraska (406.624), Minnesota (406.291) and Illinois (397.991) completed the standings on Saturday night.

