Fashion
How the pandemic is a push towards sustainable fashion
VINTAGE and sustainable fashion took Ireland by storm during the Covid pandemic, with more than 45% of Irish shoppers switching to more environmentally friendly outfits.
But with charity shops and retro stores closed under Level 5 lockdown restrictions, the industry has been forced to come online to allow young tech-savvy salespeople to take over.
According to a 2020 survey by Smurfit Kappa in four European countries, including Ireland, a third of online fashion consumers would not make an online purchase from a fashion company if they found out that its packaging was missing. was not ecological.
And a quarter of shoppers have searched for a brand online to assess its level of sustainability.
UK-based Co Kildare actress Aisling Bea has become one of the celebrities when it comes to promoting sustainable fashion.
And the Depop peer-to-peer shopping app has made building your own vintage store easier and more accessible than ever.
It allows anyone to buy and sell items, mainly clothes. Some 18 million people around the world have used it to change clothes they’ve outdated, sell handmade clobber, or find pre-loved and vintage streetwear to add to their wardrobe.
APPY DAYS
The app charges a flat ten percent fee on each item sold and allows buyers and sellers to leave reviews, comments, and shipping information on their page.
In Ireland, hundreds of sellers have used the app to launch their own online stores.
However, other sellers moved away from Depop and chose to build their own websites from scratch.
Chief Vintage is among those who have found Depop invaluable in boosting their business.
They jumped on the sustainable bandwagon in January, launching their website and Depop page filled with funky patterned fleeces, designer sweaters, jackets and track tops.
Co-founder Ronan Curran, 21, said he’s seen a huge demand for vintage American-style pieces among those in Ireland looking to buy more environmentally friendly.
Ronan, from Co Carlow, told The Irish Sun: We have seen an increase in vintage clothing stores, especially in Ireland. Depop is particularly where we’ve seen this rise. If you type vintage into the Depops search bar, you will see for yourself how many vintage clothing stores are coming to Ireland.
I certainly think it has become all the rage to make sustainable purchases as more and more people are made aware of how quickly fashion is affecting our planet.
Ronan, who runs Chief Vintage with Jordan Kelly, said the pandemic has had both positive and negative effects on the industry.
RESCUE COMPANIES
He found the online move made the overall experience more expensive for buyers and sellers with shipping costs, but websites also saved businesses that would be shut down otherwise.
He added: As for the physical vintage clothing stores that are closing their doors, I think most, if not all, have turned their businesses into an online business and have found great success there.
For Caitlin Ni Dochartaigh, who runs the Depop Sugar and Spice Vintage store, the pandemic has had a huge impact on how she stocked up on stocks.
She told the Irish Sun: Usually I would travel across Europe browsing different markets to find my stocks.
But with the pandemic I can’t travel so I bought parts in Ireland mainly using car boot sales and markets.
And the growth of online stores has created more competition in the market.
COMING VINTAGE
Caitlin explained: My store has always been online, I’ve been in the occasional market but I do most of my sales through Depop, so the pandemic hasn’t had a huge impact on how I sell, but I do. think it drastically changed vintage selling as a whole.
More and more people are setting up Depop stores or moving their stock online.
Caitlins products are mostly unique garments from the 1990s and early 2000s and she says her customers are happy to find an original item.
The 24-year-old said: Vintage fashion has become absolutely trendy. I think people like to find items that are unique or more unique than what you find on the street.
Sarah Power, 23, from Co Louth, is different from other sellers as she wowed customers with her handmade and personalized clothing.
His tedious process allows him to create patchwork face masks and t-shirts from old clothes and rework items into other new pieces.
The founder of Sour Power Fashion told us: I’m buying second-hand clothes from Depop and I’m going to make a whole new outfit out of them.
I mostly use old clothes, a lot of people donate their clothes to me.
Sarah agreed that vintage stores are on the rise in Ireland, but said stores like hers are still scarce and the trend for sustainable shopping is only growing.
PANDEMIC TRENDS
She explained: I don’t think a lot of people really understand what sustainability is and how it’s good for the environment.
It may soon become a trend and the pandemic has definitely caused more people to shop second hand because of Depop and vintage shops on Instagram, but it’s very difficult to find a vintage shop that’s genuinely affordable.
Wicklow native Valerie Keogh who runs Ripe Vintage uses the common tactic of weekly clothing drops and social media promotion to secure a sale.
A drop involves posting all of the items available for sale at exactly the same time each week or twice a week, rather than selling items on a regular or incremental basis.
The goal is to bring attention to the sale and make it an event that customers can expect.
WEIGH TO GO
The key to a successful fall, according to Valerie 26, is getting it live in the days leading up to it.
She said: I do weekly drops on a Friday at 7 p.m. and try to build the hype on Instagram all week so people are ready for the 7 p.m. drop.
So that means it creates an emergency and people are really hyped up, they are setting their alarms and obviously with vintage its unique pieces so you have to be there in time to get what you want.
