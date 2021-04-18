Love Island’s Eve Gale leaves little to the imagination in a plunging white TINY mini dress

She always accentuates her figure in eye-catching ensembles.

And Eve Gale was Saturday again as she left little to the imagination in a tiny ensemble for a night on the town with her twin Jess and pal Demi Jones in London.

The Love Island star, 20, almost stepped out of her tiny white blazer dress and peeked at her peachy bottom in matching pants.

Eve Gale was there again on Saturday as she left little to the imagination in a tiny ensemble for a night on the town with her twin Jess and boyfriend Demi Jones in London.

Eve knew how to work her best angles as she posed a storm in the daring and plunging number.

The reality TV star paired this skinny ensemble with a pair of strappy stiletto heels that accentuated her toned legs.

And Eve looked immaculate as she pulled her blonde braids over her shoulder into a neat ponytail.

She went glamorous for the occasion and put on full makeup with brushes of lip gloss and bronzer.

Work it out: The twins were joined by former co-star and boyfriend Demi Jones who impressed in a minidress

Her twin Jess looked as chic as she posed alongside her identical sister in central London.

Jess smiled at onlookers as she worked her angles in a tight nude bodysuit.

The Love Island star wore an enviable Louis Vuitton clutch for the outing and completed her outfit with a pair of plexiglass heels.

Last month, Eve told fans she craves sunnier climates as she shared a swimsuit slide, before slipping into tiny warm pants.

The blonde beauty flaunted her ample cleavage and chest in a skinny orange swimsuit. She captioned the snap, “ Oh, getting tanned again # June2020.

Jess and Eve recently returned to the UK after their “work” trip to the UAE.

They were also joined by their boyfriend and Love Island co-star Demi Jones for the outing.

And the auburn haired beauty sizzled as she posed for the cameras in a tight white dress.

She completed the evening look with a pair of metallic stiletto heels, a chic gold necklace and a pair of matching large hoops.

The TV twins were just two of many celebrities who have flocked to Dubai throughout the pandemic.

They joined many other Love Islanders including Joanna Chimonides, Hayley Hughes and Francesca Allen.

After Dubai joined the UK’s travel ban list, celebrities started flocking to bars and beaches in Mexico as it established itself as the next COVID escape destination.

Many stars have insisted their trips were for ‘business purposes’ after criticism from Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Several influencers have been forced to hit back at fans after being criticized for going on vacation during the global pandemic.

Jess and Eve rose to prominence on the very first Winter Love Island series in 2020.

While Eve was launched after less than a week, Jess advanced to the final with Ched Uzor – the duo breaking up shortly thereafter.