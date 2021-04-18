Bendigo Braves opens NBL1 season with winning style | Bendigo Advertiser





sport, local sport, Braves, NBL1, Bendigo, basketball, Madgen, Hogan, Turner, Alabakov The Bendigo Braves laid the groundwork for an exciting season ahead, securing crucial road wins across the border at Mount Gambier in their respective opening games of the Women's and Men's NBL1. Brilliantly led by 2021 season rookies Tess Madgen and Kate Oliver, the Brave women withstood the fiery challenge of the Mount Gambier pioneers to win 60-54. Co-captains Madgen and Oliver combined for 34 points (17 points each) on the evening to establish themselves as obvious keys to the Braves' fortunes this season. A tough win was backed up by a brilliant defensive effort from the Braves. Twenty-five of their 36 rebounds for the night came on the defensive end of the court, while the team combined for seven interceptions. With the match on the line at the end of the fourth quarter, Abbey Wehrung (six points, three rebounds) put a dim night behind her to produce big plays. The 25-year-old conceded a pair of free throws on the stretch to push the margin to six points, before blocking a shot at the other end to seal the victory. Bendigo Spirit WNBL performer Cassidy McLean finished with seven points and five rebounds, while Piper Dunlop added seven points and four rebounds. The victory was a first as a coach for Mark Alabakov, who was first nominated for the canceled 2020 season, but who had to wait until this year to take the reins for the first time. Tight defense was once again a hallmark in the Braves' 13-point victory over the Pioneers. Dual Braves MVP winner Ray Turner led the way with 20 points and 14 rebounds and again showed he would be a force to be reckoned with in a 95-82 win. Newcomer Brennan Rymer, who returned to Australia after graduating from Azusa Pacific University in California, ensured a consistent presence with 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Also in his debut for the Braves, compatriot Nelson Larkins contributed 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while in his 19th season, veteran Chris Hogan added 10 points and nine rebounds. Typical of their strong defensive pace, the Braves were able to limit the Pioneers to just five of 35 three-point attempts. Attention now turns to the Braves' home season opener against Frankston Blues this Friday night at Bendigo Stadium. READ MORE: Bendigo Braves gears up for NBL1 season opener against Mount Gambier pioneers Bendigo Braves adds point guard Nelson Larkins to 2021 NBL1 roster Have you signed up for Bendigo announcer daily newsletter and last minute emails? You can sign up below and make sure you are up to date with everything that is happening in central Victoria.







