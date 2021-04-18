Lessons from Shanghai Fashion Week

Key points to remember:

Sustainability was at the heart of this season’s programming. This has been observed in the material intervention and fabric development, circularity and the promotion of upstream business enterprises.

Emerging designers were at the heart of the fall 2021 calendar. Presented on platforms specially designed to nurture and support new talent, many of them are now maturing, as are internal support mushrooms.

The committee continued to test B2C initiatives. It took advantage of two of China’s best-known live broadcasters, Li Jiaqi and Viya, which reached over 30 million views combined.

Over the past three seasons, the global fashion industry has had no choice but to rethink its long-established systems and hierarchies. During an unprecedented period of testing and experimentation, Fashion Weeks fell apart as they looked around to see what the other boards were doing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Fashion Week was only looking to the future. He watched the market, reacted and made adjustments not only from top to bottom but also from bottom to top. Despite COVID-19, China’s luxury market is now poised to grow alongside the national economy and,this season, this transplant has borne fruit.

As Western fashion capitals retreat towards a new normal, Shanghai Fashion Week echoes the same common state-level thinking that is driving the country’s national recovery. Its remarkable ability to develop during this period provides insight into the future fashion industry in China for a long time-tuh, offering a petri dish flat to watch for analysts and fans.

Under Chinese newer 14e Five-year plan, the State has vigorously encouraged the development of green and safe consumption. Shanghai recently announced plans to increase the city’s tourism budget to encourage domestic travel and, therefore, the expenses. Our confidence comes from the current development of the national economy. This is a major opportunity for growth, but also a new challenge, said Ms. Lv, secretary general of the Shanghai Fashion Week organizing committee. Daily jing.

It is now reaping the benefits of a consolidated strategy. In line with this, fashion week cultivates new models of consumption. Autumn 2021 ushered in a new professionalism in the promotion of sustainable fashion; live broadcast, already second nature for a mobile first nation, has reached new stages of advancement. Meanwhile, the addition of national names like Comme Moi, led by an ex–top model L Yan, means that it is now increasing its relevance for local midsize players.

This season, Daily jing examines this multifaceted approach that has balanced the integration of emerging designers with B2C initiatives,as well as the integration of the growing importance of sustainability and upstream models.

The advent of the age of emerging designers

Given its proximity to supply chains and knowledge development, the re-emergence of design excellence in the fashion industry in China was always inevitable. As Lv confirmed, the promotion of local creators is at the heart of the event and, since 2015, she has set up a mechanism dedicated to the incubation and support of young emerging creators.

Today, these creators are coming of age just as domestic support has multiplied. Chinese oneThe sciences are looking for a fashion that can better represent their interests. Instead of struggling during COVID-19, young designers have reported stable or even growing sales aided by repatriated spending.ing.

The opportunity lies in the fact that in this special time, the attention of Chinese consumers has turned to the domestic original design brands, Lv observed. Although cautious (the current market share of designer brands is not yet large), she confirmed: We believe that in the near future it will increase rapidly.

The hashtag #cheeronChinesedesigners has summer viewed 4.82 million time. Names like Shuting Qui and Rui appear on global lists like the prestigious LVMH Prize; Feng Chen Wang, 8ON8, Angel Chen, and Pronounce all released collaborations with global brands this year.Data shows sales have increased season and quality too, because the collections and even the catwalks have moved up a gear.

Jillian Xin, Director of Purchasing at Labelhood, was enthusiastic: We’ve seen some of the strongest collections we’ve ever had from designers this season… and incredible debuts like Louis Shengtao Chen. He feels totally out of touch with everything that is going on in the world… in a positive way.

Live Streaming Shifts Into High Speed ​​To Unlock Vast B2C Opportunities

Against the backdrop of China’s economic, social and cultural rapidity, and digital development, increasingly conscious consumer demands can often overwhelm small brands in the long run. In an effort to reach the general public, the event introduced a cross-platform sales model that allows businesses to sell directly. In a wise move, the organizers exploited two of China’s best-known live broadcasters for the Shanghai Fashion and Lifestyle Carnival.

A live broadcast by Li Jiaqix Labelhood drew three to 10 million views in two hours. Designers like Ming Ma, Swaying and Mayali offered hundreds of products to observers. Although Li has responded to a few negative comments pointing out that emerging designers are still a new concept for some, his fame has ensured public trust. The sales were also boosted by the appearances of designers Gong Li and Guo Yirantian.

Viya () s got even better. Alongside personality Han Huohuo, this five-hour livestream blurred the line between a fashion week event and a live broadcast for established independent designers such as Masha Ma and Haizhen Wang. It has attracted 20.45 million viewers, sold over 1.6 million pieces of clothing, and generated over $ 50 million in revenue with 15 designer collaboration products.

Allow the public to be virtually present at the show and participate in an immersive shopping experience without leaving the created house a closer interaction between the brand and the public. Just like face-to-face communication with designers like Ma, who used this to amplify her reach.

Supply chain demystification and upstream integration

The need for upstream integration is key to the future fashion landscape in China. According to media personality Cui Dan, the domestic front-end offering is already quite advanced thanks to the interaction with overseas customers, but there are still many gaps in China’s supply chain, especially in the post-epidemic era.

Through the programming of exhibitions, knowledge sharing, events and forums, the message of the committees is clear: it’s time to close the loop by connecting green manufacturing with SMEs. Mr. Jin, CEO of Le Dumco, which supplies renewable, biodegradable or energy-efficient fabrics, is among those who place great importance on cooperation with independent designers.

Designers may not have a deep understanding of eco-friendly fabrics, but they do have some ideas on texture for example. We can use technical means to solve these problems, said Jin, flagging Custom durable Dumcos fabric in Tencel Spandex and recycled polyester.

The effect of the Ulio SPACE platform at the official MODE show was striking for Vincent Djen, sustainability advocate and waste recycler. With manufacturing names like Dupont Sorona, Sateri and KANE TOP, Djen said: It features both sustainable fashion brands, materials and digital technologies, so you feel like stepping into the future of fashion.

Designers including Susan Fang, Shuting Qui, PH5 and Shie Lyu presented expressions of sustainability issues. Ciu, co-curator of Espace Ulio, continued: I think designers and brands will also bring different perspectives to the supply chain and platforms in terms of market-oriented operations, and that doesn’t will only make sense by combining the two.

Meanwhile, Ulio Space consultant and co-organizer Yueling Hu highlighted the systems approach that underpins much of the fashion week’s strategy. We have B2B brands… But, the space being open to the public, we have also engaged consumers who are still trying to understand this concept. The whole value chain really needs to work together and understand it, but when the trend is fully there, we’ll be ready.

A primary focus on sustainability

Sustainability was at the heart of this seasonal surge, embedded in all aspects of the entire supply chain, from ideation to consumption. Although ambitious, its massive adoption would have a substantial impact on the country’s green recovery.

Ms. Lv explained that the explosion of the show illustrates how young names are approaching wasting inventory. After six years of hard work, multi-brand stores and designer brands across China have flourished. Now we think the most important thing is having the right direction, which is why we are currently encouraging designers to use sustainable fabrics, she said.

The need to be sustainable was foreseen many years ago by independent designer Zhang Na. At the time, she was a lone wolf. Now, after a decade, his Reclothing Bank is one of many working to close the loop on recycle-remake-sell-refund. In contrast, Shanghai Shupu Technology focuses on industry application solutions for AI machines, human digitization and other technology products such as smart mirrors seen in the MODE exhibition.

Although vaccines are on their way and countries are tentatively opening up, the West is still struggling to overcome this epidemic. Recovery will not be quick. Some luxury brands consider the privileged position of Shanghais: Dior took advantage of the event last week to debut before fall 2021.

While not perfect, this hard-working fashion week has kept its head down and, with a focus on sustainability, it shows the industry where China’s attention lies.In addition, its innovation in revolutionary designs goes hand in hand with the integration of the consumer, so often counterintuitively sidelined by Western fashion weeks. At Shanghai Fashion Week, we see a glimpse of the future.