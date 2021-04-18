Top international fashion news of the week | 04/18/21





The theme for this year’s Met Gala is here, and Gucci and Balenciaga are joining forces. Stay up to date with the hottest international fashion news of the week. Balmain launches collaboration with Maluma Balmain released a limited edition collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma. The capsule draws its inspiration from Miami and features lush shades of pink, blue and tropical designs. The logos of the French fashion house and the musician splash over the T-shirts, sweaters and pants, with a blend of palm trees and the addition of a striped blazer. “It was one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection,” Maluma said in a statement. “My friend Maluma was quick to notice that Balmains’ new laid back Miami vibe with all those eye-catching pastels and patterns matched its distinctive style and addicting pace perfectly,” said Olivier Rousteing. The collection is available for purchase online. An overview of the Reebok Cardi Bs collection Cardi B teams up with Reebok for a collaborative project. The 90s-inspired collection features cropped sweaters, bold colors and an athletic feel. The rapper combined her love of growing up in ’90s New York City with her club scenes, beach workouts, and Coney Island styles. This is the first clothing collection that Cardi B completes with Reebok, after her two shoe releases. “I am so happy to release my first collection with Reebok,” she said. The collection will debut on April 23. The 2021 Met Gala theme has arrived The theme for the Met Gala has been revealed, and this year will have a different date. Usually held on the first Sunday in May, this year it will be held on September 13 instead. The theme of this year’s event is In America: a fashion lexicon and will focus on the innovations, styles and historic pieces of American designers over time. For the first time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host a two-part exhibition for the event, with the Met Gala taking the top spot. This will be tied to the close of New York Fashion Week. Second, another show, In America: a fashion anthology, will open in May 2022 and run until September. Gucci and Balenciaga join forces Gucci and Balenciaga team up for their inaugural partnership. As part of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, the designer launched the Escape Project. This is not known as a “collaboration,” says Allesandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, but rather as a “hack” of the two iconic brands. The runway, Aria, showcases a combination of the two distinctive styles. The film took place at a fictional location called the Savoy Cub – a nod to the Savoy Hotel in London. The pieces included Balenciaga’s Hourglass tote combined with the interlocking Gucci logo and coats, shoes, shirts and accessories following a similar pattern. Although both fashion houses are owned by Kerin, this is the first time the two brands have intertwined styles and worked together for a collection.







