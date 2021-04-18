Designer Punit Balana makes forays into men’s fashion

New Delhi :

He is still “optimistic” that the pandemic has hit the industry hard and believes there is a “silver lining in every situation”.

Meanwhile, the designer, who launched his brand in 2015 with a focus on designing for womenswear, took to menswear with a limited edition collection called “Mandana”.

His interview with IANSlife:

Mandana

Q: Why did you decide to start designing men’s clothing?

A: Since I launched the Punit Balana label in 2015, I have focused on design for women. My designs are contemporary and easy to wear – comfort is an important attribute of the brand. For many years, I have received requests from within my circle of friends to design for men. Over time, the number of requests increased and I decided that it was high time to also create men’s pieces.

The time I had last year gave me the opportunity to research and design interesting concepts. This led to “Mandana,” given the subtle colors and durable fabrics, I thought about creating a mix of classic and contemporary kurta sets for men. Men generally like to keep their Indian clothes light and comfortable which is why I thought this was a good opportunity to showcase these pieces. I received an overwhelming response and hope to expand the range and provide more options for my male clientele. Q: Tell us about the collection.

A: Inspired by one of the oldest art forms in India – ‘Mandana’, this collection celebrates traditional prints with the renaissance of hand block designs. Shades of nature dominate this collection – ranging from greens and ivories to pinks, personifying joy, exhilaration and bliss. Rooted in the principles of comfort, “Mandana” is a selection of exclusive kurtas, pajamas and churidars made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton silk that make them a perfect choice this summer. The set can be completed by pairing it with magnificent organza dupattas printed with gold borders by hand, giving it an elegant finesse; it is for occasions ranging from pujas at home, to haldi functions, to weddings.

Q: Who do you see wearing it?

A: Each “Punit Balana” set is designed to move, dance and celebrate. The brand’s aesthetic is a return to the fundamentals of materials, prints, patterns and embroidery, and yet a progression of shape and silhouette.

With an emphasis on contrasting tones and colors and a playful use of prints, patterns and shapes, the brand creates a dynamic design language that seems ever-changing, while remaining rooted in the principles of comfort and design. wear resistance. A sensitivity of fluidity and ease distinguishes the brand.

Although this is a limited collection, we have made sure the models are versatile and suitable for all age groups. A cropped kurta paired with hooded pants or our block print kurtas with resham work details paired with pants would appeal to a younger audience. At the same time, we also have classic kurtas with churidars which would be a preferred choice among customers over 45.

Q: How do you see the Indian menswear market today?

A: The Indian market has evolved over time when it comes to designer menswear. Men are also more aware of the clothes they wear because their wardrobe is an extension of their personality. That said, with the growing purchasing power of young men, they are likely to invest in designer clothes. There is a constant demand for new and interesting designs among customers which keeps the market on their toes. I see designer men’s clothing as a booming market in India.

Q: What are the main trends in men’s fashion today?

A: I think a trend that’s here to stay is comfy sportswear – it’s comfortable, effortless, and cool. Pairing a t-shirt over sweatpants with a casual jacket or a shirt with cotton pants and sneakers, these easy looks take over menswear.

Q: How has the pandemic influenced your design philosophy?

A: All of my collections are inspired by Rajasthani culture and heritage designed in ethnic and contemporary silhouettes for the modern woman / man. Considering the time we had during the pandemic, I used it to go back to my design philosophies and showcase new collections with the existing resources we had. For example, the Mandana collection was created using only existing hand blocks that we had with us since the brand’s inception in 2010. Time has also given us the opportunity to research and develop new prints and silhouettes. , and also for me to embody myself in the creation of pieces. for my male clients.

Q: How do you see the future of the Indian fashion industry, given the impact of the pandemic on it?

A: Since fashion is in the non-essential sector, it has definitely taken a huge hit during the pandemic. It has been difficult for the industry to bounce back, but we somehow managed to get up and test the waters. I am a very optimistic person and believe that there is a silver lining in every situation. We have seen an increase in our online sales during the pandemic and have also received inquiries from bride and groom and their families.

For me, fashion enthusiasts will always find a way to reach their favorite designers no matter what the scenario.