Cool brand collaborations in the fashion and retail space

Cool collaborations with brands have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that sometimes it’s better to be together. No doubt, there is a certain appeal when two labels come together for a project. As well as providing an opportunity to leverage each other, it also allows brands to expand their creativity.

Over the years, the retail and fashion space has seen many partnerships, solidifying its players’ continued popularity among fans. By connecting their fanbases, it helps them raise their profile while producing something memorable and creatively lasting.

Want to see what happens when brands come together? Here’s a curated list of cool brand collaborations in the fashion and retail industry right now.

Skechers and Goodyear

To outfit its shoe line with performance outsoles, Skechers turned to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The collaboration between these two trusted brands brings Goodyear Performance soles to Skecher shoes. Custom outsoles are designed for durability with increased traction, stability and durability.

Outsoles are featured on a range of styles for everyday wear and casual sport, including laces and slip-ons. Some styles are also machine washable for easy care and are easy to wear. In addition, Skechers combines Goodyear Performance soles with one of its iconic sneakers silhouettes the Skechers DLites 4.0. It features a chunky sneaker design and the traction outsole is perfect for walking or dancing.

Longchamp and emotionally unavailable

Long before cool brand collaborations became de rigueur on Planet Fashion, Longchamp was already ahead of the game. The last few years have seen it step out of its comfort zone to forge partnerships with a wide range of artists and of designers. Longchamp is now unveiling its latest and particularly daring collaboration with Emotionally Unavailable (EU).

The Longchamp x EU collaboration allows the luxury brand to partner with the label founded by Edison Chen and Kybum Lee. Like many designers before him, EU took inspiration from Longchamps’ iconic Le Pliage, a natural choice due to its limitless potential for artistic reinterpretations.

The new collaboration sees EU bring its quirky humorous signature with a play on the name of Longchamp. The slogan Been a CHAMP a LONG time is boldly displayed in white on the black Le Pliage bags.

The phrase is also accompanied by the ironic Professional Heartbreaker, a nod to the cult logo of the bleeding heart of the EU. Part of the collaboration also extends to a ready-to-wear collection capsule, which includes athleisure basics like a heather gray hoodie, black sweatshirt, and black and white tees.

G-Shock and NASA

April marks the 40e anniversary of mission OV-102 STS-1 the first launch of the space shuttle. To commemorate the occasion, Casio G-Shock pays homage to NASA with its second personalized DW5600 watch. The limited edition timepiece is presented in black and white, paying homage to the aesthetics of the OV-102 space shuttle.

Design elements include a minimalist white dial with the NASA logo in red. The stainless steel caseback features an engraved silhouette of the shuttle. An American flag is also imprinted on the strap buckle and ion-plated black buckle. A one-of-a-kind EL backlight graphic displays the shuttle silhouette and the years 1981 to 2021 when illuminated.

The watch comes in custom packaging with an outer box that reflects statistics from the STS-1 mission. An inner box also represents the mission’s two-day orbit around the earth.

Asics and Coca-Cola

Global beverage brand Coca-Cola certainly knows a thing or two about cool brand collaborations. Yet this partnership with Asics is surely one of its best. the Asics x Coca-Cola GEL-Quantum 90 TYO presents the characteristics of both brands with bright colors and a clean look. The red and white Coke colors of the stem evoke the Coca-Cola brand.

The color of the green heel, made with GEL technology, is inspired by the Georgia green of the Coca-Cola contour bottle. The Coca-Cola logo adorning the stripes and the Asics heel completes the look of the sneaker. The shoes are available in two colors Coke Red / White and White / Coke Red.

In addition, the sneaker is designed with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint of the product. The uppers of each pair of shoes are made from approximately four PET plastic bottles worth recycled polyester. The base material of the eco-friendly sock liner is recycled polyurethane. To complete the sneaker, the sock lining is colored using a doped dye technique that requires less inks and less water.

Tumi and McLaren

Its partnership with the manufacturer of luxury supercars and the Formula 1 team, McLaren, has enabled Tumi to produce a new capsule collection. The new premium collection includes nine travel essentials inspired by the supercar maker.

Each includes elements of McLaren’s sleek and bold supercars and race cars, all also showcased in McLaren’s signature Papaya colourway and feature CX6 carbon fiber accents. Key travel parts include the Aero International 4-wheel expandable carry-on and the Quantum travel bag.

Carry-on is made from a hybrid of materials, including Tegris, an extremely tough thermoplastic composite used in racing cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a molded fabric front panel with a supercar-inspired design that runs throughout the collaboration. The interior also features a compression strap with cues taken from the six-point racing harnesses found in its racing cars.