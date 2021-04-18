Prom dress shop created for all students to have a School Zone prom





Posted on April 18, 2021

| 09h00

Free loan of used dresses with the help of the Santa Barbara Assistance League

Dresses, shoes, scarves, handbags and jewelry are available at the prom shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road. (Courtesy photo)

Need a ball gown? League of Santa Barbara Assistance has them available in all shapes and sizes – and they’re loaned out for free. There are short dresses and ball gowns, bodycon, mermaid, off the shoulder, strapless, peplum, sheaths and shifts. There are chiffon, jersey, lace, satin, tulle, polyester – even diving fabrics. In fact, at the Assistance League’s prom dress shop, over 500 lightly worn dresses are waiting to be brought home by the students and worn at the big event. All sizes are available. The prom dress shop is located in the back Aid League building, 1259 Veronica Springs Road. Limited hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to May 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday to May 8. Masks and a school ID card are required. Due to Covid restrictions, changing rooms will be closed and dresses must be tried on over clothing; students come dressed with that in mind. The gowns must be returned to League Assistance two weeks after the event. The dresses will then be cleaned thanks to a generous agreement with Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors. The Prom Dress philanthropy was started in 2006 to help make prom more affordable for all students. “It was noticed that girls tend to only wear a new dress once, and there were a lot of beautiful dresses out there,” said Susie Kircos, president of Prom Dress Boutique. “The community responded to our request for lightly used dresses, and they have since responded.” Together with his auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the 350 members of the Santa Barbara Assistance League volunteer 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of the people in the community. The Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the primary source of funding for these programs; www.assistanceleaguesb.org.







