Bodybuilder took a leg kick from UFC ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson





In a YouTube video that has gone semi-viral, bodybuilder Houston Jones learns the hard way what it feels like to get tangled up with a professional mixed martial arts fighter after daring Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson to give him a kick. foot in his fleshy legs. While Thompson has a reputation as one of the best forwards in all of the UFC, he also comes from a full contact kickboxing background, where he enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 58 pro games. In other words, his legs are among the most dangerous weapons in his arsenal. Thompson begins by demonstrating his prowess on a 100-pound punching bag. He knocks him down with a single kick, using by his own estimate about "55%" of his strength, before giving Jones a taste of what's to come by kicking him as he. holds a padded shield. "I've broken a femur before," Thompson warns, before kicking Jones' quads and sending him through the gym in pain. "I actually felt the femur," Thompson remarks. He then changes his fighting style, opting for karate-style kicks on Jones's giant hamstrings using the top of his foot. But after covering the bodybuilder several times (and causing dramatic bruising), Thompson is the one who begins to suspect that he might be injured after experiencing severe pain in his foot. "I have a fight coming up, and I might have to go get an x-ray or two," he says. "It's not normal. I've never had this before. I kick, and yet I'm the one in pain." Jones walks away, pretending not to feel any worse at all, despite the huge bruise that blooms on his right hamstring. Soon after, feeling the need to avenge his reputation, he returns to Thompson's gym and challenges the fighter to punch him as hard as possible in the stomach. Some people never learn.

