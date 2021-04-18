PHOTOS: Princess dresses from the new Castle Valse collection in Walt Disney World





Attention all royal guests, the new Castle Collection dresses have arrived! These new princess costume dresses have additional embellishments and details as well as a special brooch that represents the character and the filigree that features designs from their films. A new Castle Collection dress can be found in the left center in the photo above. These updated dresses are much more detailed and embellished compared to the older style on the right. This sparkling Ariel costume is detailed with a whimsical underwater filigree, sequins and tulle tiers. The top is adorned with a silver seashell brooch inlaid with untold treasures. This new suit has sheer organza sleeves, draped shoulders and collar, layered mesh bodice with sequins underneath. This majestic two-piece outfit sparkles with shimmering filigree and gold trims. Reasons for Aladdin can be seen in the watermark, like the Genie and Abu lamp. The center of the collar contains a gold magic lamp brooch with jewelry accents Beautifully detailed with satin, metallic filigree and a jeweled gold cameo, this dress is sure to make dreams come true! There is an appliqué bow at the waist next to a split organza peplum with a gold trim. The iridescent purple brooch is edged with faceted gemstone accents. This dress features layers of tulle, gold leaf and frog filigree on the bodice. Sequins and sequins abound on this detailed dress, featuring a sparkling organza high skirt with gold sequins and a satin petticoat. The golden lotus brooch located at the waist is made in shimmering hues of green and faceted jewelry. This sparkling dress is detailed in silver filigree and has organza skirts and trims. The satin bodice contains silver leaf filigree with images of pumpkins, birds and her sidekick mice. Centered on top is a jeweled slipper brooch with a glittery setting. Delicate rosettes, a jeweled brooch, golden filigree and sparkling skirts make up this detailed dress. Two red rosettes are located at the waist. If you take a closer look, additional roses can be seen in the watermark with images of Lumire, Ms. Potts and more! A jewel pink brooch set with sequins is placed at the base of the neckline. This sparkly Tinker Bell costume has pixie-dusted sequins and pink butterflies atop sheer leaf petals on layers of fluffy tulle. In the center of the neckline is a gold Tinker Bell brooch with colorful gemstones. This dress has a glittering filigree bodice and glittering satin skirt, organza collar and red satin cape. The golden floral filigree includes designs of apples, birds and rabbits. Although tied, the cape can be pushed back to reveal red and blue satin plaid puff sleeves with satin cuffs. A golden apple brooch with faceted gemstones is centered on the top of the dress. The attached red satin cape has a gold trim and a bow on the upper shoulder. This costume dress is detailed in satin with a belt, gold trims and aluminum details. The adorned glamor of the dress is accentuated by a jeweled butterfly brooch. The gold leaf filigree lining the sheer fabric near the hem of the dress has figures of dragonflies, butterflies, magnolia blossoms and other archetypes of Mulan. While we found the new dresses in the Belle, Ariel, Tinker Bell, Jasmine, Cinderella and Tiana Castle collection at Sir Mickey's in Magic Kingdom, the new Mulan and Snow White costume dresses can be found in World of Disney at Disney Springs. . All of these costumes are available now on shopDisney and we have linked the web pages in the corresponding headers. What do you think of these Castle Collection dresses? Let us know in the comments!

