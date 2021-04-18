Out of uniform | Otago Daily Times Online News

Fashion
They could also simply be friends and close collaborators, although the indications are that one has professional duties. She is dressed in black.
Robertson herself is dressed to show off her crown of silver hair.
The first impressions are dark tones, which it is associated with, but as your eyes adjust to the palette, they discover the disruptive flashes of silver.
She explains why she chose the particular pieces that make up her entry into the Godmothers section of the “Fashion FWD >> Disruption through Design” exhibition at the Otago museums.
Its DNA NAME, the Creative Director of Fashion Brands Dunedin says of the jacket, kilt and t-shirt set that practically dares you to ignore it. It would be a mistake.
“I was obsessed with men’s dinner jackets,” she says.
This manifested itself in a collection of men’s suits.
“We took two jackets apart, then assembled two different shapes.”
So its customization of the best vintage durable type. And not a stain of sauce in sight, despite dating a collection from 2002.
“Next, to spruce up the jacket a bit more,” says Robertson, putting a lot of emphasis on the “small,” because it’s proportionate and tasteful, “we applied the slightly sparkling marcasite jet buttons.”
It was shown, as part of a collection, in New York. New York.
Stenciled t-shirts are an integral part of NOM * ds DNA. Robertson said.
Whoever is on display in the exhibit has a fictional concert poster on the front, culminating behind the unbuttoned jacket.
“Everything has just been concocted,” she says. All.
“This one’s called Skinny Bob.” It is a particular favorite.
“So the skirt is our reinterpretation of a kilt.”
There is a new NOM * d kilt at least once a year.
You can tell the one in the show is a kilt because of a flat front flap. There are pleats in the back. It drops with gravity before ending with a question mark.
The T-shirt and the kilt are part of the “Noise” collection, fall-winter 2015.
The exhibition offers this notion of disruption, so were these pieces disruptive?
“Well,” said Robertson, but didn’t say “haven’t you been listening?”
“We messed up those bespoke jackets and we definitely messed up the kilt and created a gig that didn’t exist,” she says.
Yes she did.
“We always start with an idea that is quite traditional. Elements that are taken from traditional forms of clothing, mainly because I’m quite interested in the uniform. And I think when you talk about a kilt, that is. is part of a uniform, quite often. A tuxedo jacket is almost like an essential part of a male wardrobe and therefore …
“Yeah,” she said. “So, I guess that would be fair, wouldn’t it?”
That last sentence ends with an upward inflection, but if it is a question it can only be rhetorical.
“In every collection we’ll always be looking at traditional knitwear, men’s pants, or school wear, so there’s always a bit of history involved,” Robertson continues. “But we’re always going to disrupt or change it.”
At the end of the story, the entourage reappears. Which is very well coordinated.
The speech
NOM * d Creative Director Margarita Robertson will speak at the Otago Museum on Friday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. in conversation with fashion expert Natalie Smith. Tickets $ 15, reservations essential.
The exhibition “Fashion FWD >> Disruption through Design” is on display at the Otago Museum until October.
