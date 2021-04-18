Spring 2021 fashion trends point to raised basics and capsule wardrobe collections by brands like Classic Six

From work to stroll to the farmer’s market: Fashion startups like Classic Six are creating capsule collection wardrobes that suit a range of occasions and seasons, and encourage the shopper to consume less. Julia Khoroshilov



While athleisure has reigned supreme in 2020, many are set to come out of winter (and lockdown) this year in less sporty and more sophisticated looks. By offering fewer options designed with quality and versatility, a multitude of fashion companies believe that fewer options and better options can actually create more looks with effortless style.

Our mission is to reduce the overwhelm a woman feels with the amount of options available to her, says Diana LoMonaco, Founder and Creator of Classic Six. How do you make the shopping experience less overwhelming in an age of endless options and exhausting choices?

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

Launched at the height of the pandemic, the Classic Six capsule collection consists of just six items, The Original Six, which pair well with everything. From a navy double-breasted blazer to a cream shift dress that pays homage to 1960s British icon Twiggy, each piece has been designed to suit a range of occasions and non-occasions, from work to casual. weekend walk to the farmer’s market. Just add your own white tee and jeans.

From the Donna Shirt to the Twiggy Dress, the evergreen “Original Six” were designed by Diana LoMonaco. Diana LoMonaco



LoMonaco isn’t the only one in the capsule wardrobe game. Especially, Misha nonoo launched his eponymous label in 2010 and has since become a celebrity. Originally launched as chic workwear, the company has recently expanded with maternity and plus size lines. Meanwhile, Summit capsule, founded in 2018 by Cara Bartlett and Vanessa van Zyl, offers five-piece capsules in various styles, from casual to the most daring.

LoMonaco says it aims to differentiate Classic Six by allowing the shopper to become their own perennial stylist, as the collection helps the shopper develop layering and accessorizing skills. These techniques allow each item to flow through the seasons. We are constantly styling each piece to show her exactly how she can make it happen, so when she checks out she’s not just checking with one item, she is checking out inspired by inspiration to get the most out of her purchase, says LoMonaco.

She says another differentiator is the pace at which she will reveal each item of clothing. While the Original Six had to be launched at the same time during the 2020 pandemic due to plant closures, she says that in 2021 and into the future, she is taking the slow, small-batch approach that she originally wished.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

Again this week, Classic Six launched a presale of three of the original six pieces in new spring textiles. Meanwhile, the fashion startup will gradually unveil six entirely new silhouettes throughout the summer, starting in May. Well, release two pieces each month for the next three months so shoppers can be more aware of what they’re buying and be more in tune with the slow fashion movement, she says.

On April 15, LoMonaco launched a presale of some of the “Original Six” in spring textiles. Todd McVey



For LoMonaco, Classic Six started it all with a few simple sketches. Previously, she worked in contemporary private label advertising at Macys, and also ran two side businesses: fashion blogs and her own graphic design business.

My blog was a flop, but in a way it served as a catalyst for Classic Six, says the New York-based creator. I was piling up so much stuff and realized that I just wanted to dress like a Frenchwoman whose looks transcended time and seasons. She created a capsule wardrobe for herself and turned to her mom, a professional seamstress, to customize the prototypes.

I had these great pieces that are easy to style and get more creative with, I thought I was on to something, she says.

With a flair for web design and fashion design, LoMonaco launched Classic Six in April 2020. Classic Six



< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

It was then that his second parallel concert came in handy. I have another company as a graphic designer, so i was basically going to use one company to pay the other. But the income from her web business could only take her so far.

She got savvy with Instagram and email marketing. With a limited marketing budget, she grew her email list from 200 to almost 1,000 in less than a year via organic social media and influencer giveaways. She also launched a mailing list for exclusive news and access to the capsule collection. I would give subscribers a special price and a special giveaway for a limited time, and then use that money in pre-orders to pay for a portion of my production.

The presale was successful, but factory closures in China would bring another snag to her fledgling fashion business. She informed her first clients, who were understanding. Despite the manufacturing freeze, she continued to share her brand’s story on Instagram as shoppers were stranded at home.

We launched even before having a product in stock in April 2020 as an opportunity to meet new consumers while they were at home scrolling through social media, she says. It worked because by the time production started people were excited and ready to shop, she says.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3"/>

Although the solo entrepreneur is very early in her journey and has yet to hit $ 1 million in sales, she remains steadfast in her commitment to minimalist fashion. She selected a factory in China that focuses on waste reduction. And while she doesn’t work exclusively with organic tissue, she says her business premise is less about the types of materials and more about reducing consumption for good.

From the Classic Six Fall Lookbook: The best way to create an eco-friendly wardrobe is to consume less and get creative with what you already have. Christian Carroll



Right now, the only real path to true sustainability is to buy less, says LoMonaco. And less dry cleaning. His line is fully machine washable in cold and has collaborated with The Laundress to contribute to the dialogue on sustainability.

Meanwhile, teaching consumers to internalize concepts of timeless style also remains at the heart of its mission. In addition to the Twiggy dress, the other five Classic Six pieces are named after other style icons that inspired the collection: Marilyn, Brigitte, Katharine, Donna and of course Jackie.