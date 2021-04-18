Fashion
Minds steps in to fill the luxury void in New York
Fashion enthusiasts bemoaning the loss of directional retailers such as Barneys New York and Jeffrey New York, will soon have a new multi-designer playground to explore. Two: Minds opens a 3,000-square-foot store on April 28 in the Manhattans Meatpacking district, home to venerable brands like Herms, Loro Piana, and Brunello Cucinelli.
It was sort of an obvious decision to open a store, said Jesse Dong, co-founder of Two: Minds at 34 Gansevoort Street. I started talking to my partner, Robert [Rosenthal, co-owner of Xhileration and Next in Ohio], in May. So many stores were closing, unfortunately. By the time I signed the lease, most independent retailers had closed, unfortunately.
Dong honed his skills as a buyer for eight years at Jeffrey New York, which succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic and was shut down by owner Nordstrom in May. The fact that Two: Minds is opening in the Meatpacking District around the corner from the old Jeffreys store on West 14th Street is no coincidence.
The neighborhood was so important. We were fortunate to be part of the rebirth of the Meatpacking District, said Dong, referring to the luxury brands that started migrating to the district in 2019. Gansevoort Street is perhaps the best shopping block in town. .
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
I’m so lucky to have been educated in Jeffrey, Dong said. I am grateful for the knowledge, contacts and experience. If Jeffrey was a universe, I am a planet. I’m lucky to be in the same stratosphere.
The difference between Jeffrey New York and Two: Minds is the younger sensibility Dong said he brings to his store. Jeffrey and David [Rubenstein, vice president and general merchandise manager] taught me so much. Now I run with my point of view.
Men’s clothing will represent 40% of Two: Minds business. It’s super important, Dong said. I feel there is a real thirst for menswear. Many male stylists come to us.
Dong has scoured the market for rising brands like South African brand Thebe Magugu and Amina Muaddi, which will be sold alongside legacy brands like Givenchy and established designers like Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. The cornerstone of the assortment is Mary Kate and Ashley Olsens brand, The Row.
The quality of the rows is truly unmatched, Dong said. It was a great time to talk to their team. Pick up a Givenchy handbag, said Dong, The G-lock handbag is very editorial. [New brand creative director] Matthew M. Williams’ bags and materials have changed the image of Givenchys in such a positive way. It was super impactful.
Accessories and shoes are like candy, Dong said. People will be drawn to brands like Jacquemus and Khaite and choose them like popcorn. Fine jewelry is a kind of love story for me. I have been buying jewelry for years. If we want to be a true multi-brand luxury retailer, having fine jewelry is important. It’s real candy. Two: Minds will offer unique pieces by Nina Runsdorf, high jewelry Sunjay Kasliwals, Shay and Stefere.
I am lucky to be able to present fashion and very lucky to have early success. I’ve definitely seen some familiar faces, Dong said, noting that Two: Minds had sent Tastemaker boxes with products to potential customers. I have an amazing GM who was Jeffrey’s GM. It’s nice to work with people you know.
Dong has carefully chosen every aspect of the Two: Minds brand and marketing. An olive shade is the retailer’s signature color, seen on shopping bags and postcards, which feature a line drawing of the storefront, and passed on to the e-commerce site, designed by Lemonade, the company that built the site for Gwyneth Paltrows Goop. Well, have very editorial stories and a smooth omnichannel experience, he said.
White brick walls allow the product to speak, Dong said, adding that green marble will punctuate dressing rooms and exquisite jewelry displays. Contemporary French rugs and furnishings will make guests feel like they’re in Carrie Bradshaws ‘apartment, Dong said, referring to Sarah Jessica Parkers’ character in Sex and the City.
This is not an occasional reference. Dong shares Bradshaw’s obsession with shoes. Muaddi is without a doubt the most fashionable line of footwear in the world, he said. I had a relationship with them at Jeffrey’s. I’m excited to launch Peter Do in the fall. He’s already the next new name. Im offering a huge selection of shoes.
You only have one chance to say hello to the customer, Dong said. Let’s take the time to say, hello.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]