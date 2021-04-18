Fashion
Daily Egyptian | Local clothing store is slowly making a comeback since pandemic
Southern Illinois is home to various family businesses, from restaurants to garages to clothing stores, many of which have struggled to keep their doors open due to the pandemic.
Joyces Bridal owner and operator Michelle Holmes faced problems early in the pandemic, but by keeping the bridal side of the business open, she was able to keep its doors open.
Joyces isn’t just a prom and pageant store, we also carry wedding dresses, Holmes said. The weddings didn’t stop, people had small backyard weddings and small gatherings.
In January, most of the store’s inventory is ordered, Holmes said. Holmes and his employees had to remain open to customers who had already paid and whose dresses had been altered.
During my time in lockdown, I was able to secure two payroll protection loans, which helped me keep two of my employees paid throughout the pandemic, Holmes said.
Holmes said the first three months of 2020 have been great for business. But then, in March, the store closed with a ton of inventory still to buy.
We didn’t know when we could open or when this would all end, Holmes said. We were concerned that the girls who had dresses aside might not be able to wear them.
Fortunately, Holmes, his employees and various other companies were able to give the students whose proms were canceled a chance to wear their ball gowns and tuxedos.
We called it SI Prom 2020 and it was held at the Marion Pavilion, Holmes said. I enlisted the help of sponsors and the city of Marion to make this possible.
A total of 300 tickets were sold for SI Prom 2020. The money collected is returned to the students in the form of scholarships.
Every senior who participated was eligible to register, Holmes said. Each senior who participated received a scholarship of approximately $ 1,500.
Holmes said the event went very well and that she was happy to be able to bring some normalcy to students in southern Illinois.
It was a mixed group, Holmes said. “We had students from all over the region, but it went really well and there weren’t any problems.
As of now, Holmes sees more business from the middle of prom and wedding season.
In March, we sold the most dresses to date, Holmes said. Schools just allow or organize dances. Some schools combine prom and homecoming, making it a graduation party. Other schools just do crownings or take care of them in some other way.
Holmes says his team will continue to be open to the community. They want to do what they can in a time like this.
Were open six days a week, Holmes said. Usually we would be open seven days a week, but I’m no longer staffed.
Joyces Bridal isn’t the only clothing store in Marion to have faced problems during the pandemic. Melises Boutique, owned by Melise Oakley, has also struggled to stay open, pay employees, and meet the community’s formal clothing needs.
Owning your own business is a challenge, Oakley said. You get curved balls and you just have to figure it out.
Oakley said its store is open and operational.
I also have a full-time job with Southern Illinois Hospice, so keeping that job and running a business has been thanks to the grace of God, Oakley said.
Oakley is the fifth person in his family to own a business in Marion.
My dad always told me that if I had good people around me I could do anything, and I believe the best people work with me, Oakley said.
Owner of Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal Teresa Hubbs worked in the industry for 30 years, 15 working for Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal and then 15 owners of the company.
Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal started out as a chain, I was fortunate enough to receive ownership of it before the chain collapsed, Hubbs said.
Hubbs has seen a lot in his 30 years of working in the wedding and prom dress industry, but nothing like a pandemic.
Like many clothing stores in the area, I had new inventory for the upcoming season last year, Hubbs said. Then just when business is back to normal, the world has stopped. I decided this year not to buy new prom dresses and to sell the ones I bought last year at 50% off.
Hubbs is gradually returning to normal sales and working hours. Right now Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal is extremely short.
It’s normally just me all week, Hubbs said. I have help on the weekends and a seamstress at home. But I keep my pay until I can get back to normal.
Hubbs said that in the first four months of this year, business has picked up.
During prom season, we’re pretty busy all the time, Hubbs said. I have sold a lot of prom dresses since selling them at 50% off. A lot of people are trying to save and hold on to money at a time like this; at half the price, it’s more affordable.
Journalist Sara Wangler can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @sara_Wangler. To stay up to date with all the news from southern Illinois, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]