Daily Egyptian | Local clothing store is slowly making a comeback since pandemic

Southern Illinois is home to various family businesses, from restaurants to garages to clothing stores, many of which have struggled to keep their doors open due to the pandemic.

Taylor Hoffman is hosting dresses at the Melises boutique on April 3, 2021 in Marion, Ill.

Joyces Bridal owner and operator Michelle Holmes faced problems early in the pandemic, but by keeping the bridal side of the business open, she was able to keep its doors open.

Joyces isn’t just a prom and pageant store, we also carry wedding dresses, Holmes said. The weddings didn’t stop, people had small backyard weddings and small gatherings.

In January, most of the store’s inventory is ordered, Holmes said. Holmes and his employees had to remain open to customers who had already paid and whose dresses had been altered.

During my time in lockdown, I was able to secure two payroll protection loans, which helped me keep two of my employees paid throughout the pandemic, Holmes said.

Holmes said the first three months of 2020 have been great for business. But then, in March, the store closed with a ton of inventory still to buy.

We didn’t know when we could open or when this would all end, Holmes said. We were concerned that the girls who had dresses aside might not be able to wear them.

Fortunately, Holmes, his employees and various other companies were able to give the students whose proms were canceled a chance to wear their ball gowns and tuxedos.

We called it SI Prom 2020 and it was held at the Marion Pavilion, Holmes said. I enlisted the help of sponsors and the city of Marion to make this possible.

A total of 300 tickets were sold for SI Prom 2020. The money collected is returned to the students in the form of scholarships.

Every senior who participated was eligible to register, Holmes said. Each senior who participated received a scholarship of approximately $ 1,500.

Holmes said the event went very well and that she was happy to be able to bring some normalcy to students in southern Illinois.

It was a mixed group, Holmes said. “We had students from all over the region, but it went really well and there weren’t any problems.

As of now, Holmes sees more business from the middle of prom and wedding season.

In March, we sold the most dresses to date, Holmes said. Schools just allow or organize dances. Some schools combine prom and homecoming, making it a graduation party. Other schools just do crownings or take care of them in some other way.

Holmes says his team will continue to be open to the community. They want to do what they can in a time like this.

Were open six days a week, Holmes said. Usually we would be open seven days a week, but I’m no longer staffed.

Joyces Bridal isn’t the only clothing store in Marion to have faced problems during the pandemic. Melises Boutique, owned by Melise Oakley, has also struggled to stay open, pay employees, and meet the community’s formal clothing needs.

Owning your own business is a challenge, Oakley said. You get curved balls and you just have to figure it out.

Oakley said its store is open and operational.

I also have a full-time job with Southern Illinois Hospice, so keeping that job and running a business has been thanks to the grace of God, Oakley said.

Oakley is the fifth person in his family to own a business in Marion.

My dad always told me that if I had good people around me I could do anything, and I believe the best people work with me, Oakley said.

Owner of Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal Teresa Hubbs worked in the industry for 30 years, 15 working for Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal and then 15 owners of the company.

Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal started out as a chain, I was fortunate enough to receive ownership of it before the chain collapsed, Hubbs said.

Hubbs has seen a lot in his 30 years of working in the wedding and prom dress industry, but nothing like a pandemic.

Like many clothing stores in the area, I had new inventory for the upcoming season last year, Hubbs said. Then just when business is back to normal, the world has stopped. I decided this year not to buy new prom dresses and to sell the ones I bought last year at 50% off.

Hubbs is gradually returning to normal sales and working hours. Right now Mr. Tuxedo and Bridal is extremely short.

It’s normally just me all week, Hubbs said. I have help on the weekends and a seamstress at home. But I keep my pay until I can get back to normal.

Hubbs said that in the first four months of this year, business has picked up.

During prom season, we’re pretty busy all the time, Hubbs said. I have sold a lot of prom dresses since selling them at 50% off. A lot of people are trying to save and hold on to money at a time like this; at half the price, it’s more affordable.

