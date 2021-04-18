SIDEBAR: Stop the awakening movement of rampaging our tongue | Premium

The English language is evolving in favor of precision. “They” says concisely that the topic includes more than one person. “It” says that the subject is singular and not human. “He” refers to a man, “she” to a woman.
The language calls a group of men “men” and a group of women “women”. A man is a “man” and a woman is a “woman”. “Man” is the root of “man”, “mankind”, “mankind” and “woman”, so society cannot avoid the word no matter what. how much radical progressives disapprove of it.
Gender specific language is important because men and women are different. A man cannot accept an unborn child for lack of a uterus. A man, unlike a woman, cannot have cervical cancer. A woman, unlike a man, cannot have prostate cancer.
Advocates of the abuse of “they” and other pronouns tell us that gender is neither meaningful nor real. It is a human construction promulgated by sexist language.
Sure. We can call an individual “them” if we want to be dishonest and confusing.
In a race to conform to the demands of the awakened culture, journalists, public speakers, politicians, and communication style textbooks have begun to advocate “they” and other neutral pronouns in reference to individuals. Colorful editor John McIntyre of the Baltimore Sun teaches colleagues the need to use “they” as an “epicene, third person singular” pronoun.
“Here is your situation with regard to the singular ‘they’. The tide is turning against you, and it’s coming, ”implores McIntyre on his video blog. “You are being assimilated. The resistance is in vain. Have a good day.”
The American Psychological Association’s style manual tells writers to use “they” as a singular pronoun “because it includes everyone and helps writers avoid making assumptions about gender.”
God forbid that a writer confirms a person’s gender and communicates accordingly. By this standard, we should call Vice President Kamala Harris a “they” and ignore her stature as the first woman to reach the Vice President. We should call Caitlyn Jenner a ‘they’ and ignore the fact that this American icon has invested time, money and personal turmoil to become a ‘she’ and a ‘she’. Obviously, sex is important to Jenner and others with gender dysphoria.
The style manual offers suggestions for modifying sentences with variations of “they”, “them” and “their”:
“Casey is a fluid person. They are from Texas and enjoy tacos. “
“Each customer received a care package delivered to them. “
“Each child played with their parent. “
“A private person usually sticks to themselves [or themself]. “
It’s ugly, like the old generic use of “he” when referring to a singular, non-specific subject.
The abuse of “they”, “them”, “their” and others has become a fashionable sign of virtue for those who are not afraid to look like morons. Other than appearing “awake”, society does not need it. Consider saying the same thing without destroying the tongue.
“Casey, from Texas, is fluent and loves tacos.”
“A care package was delivered to each client.”
“The children played with their parents.”
“Individuals are generally left alone.”
Never assume a person’s gender. Use the correct pronoun and don’t fall for a lie. Respectful, non-sexist speech never requires massacring the meaning of words.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit