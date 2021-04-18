How this sustainable fashion company saved 60,000 pairs of sneakers from cremation

Sole responsibility, is a sustainable fashion company founded by Simon Payne and his wife Helen. The company sells high-quality second-hand shoes or off-season shoe stocks from large retailers that would normally have been cremated or sent to landfill.

How and when did the business start?

Sole Responsibility was started by two parents in 2014 who wanted to start a new business that would allow them to spend more time at home with their children.

As everyone knows who started a business from scratch, it involves blood, sweat, a little sleep, a few tears, and years of hard work!

We have often walked through carboots and markets to select stocks for sale on our eBay store. From there, we started having conversations with retailers who had excess or returned stock that our customers would like.

We’ve gone from car shoe enthusiasts to circular economy innovators, turning a hobby into a growing family business that shines a light on the issues fashion retailers face around the world,

How it works?

It is no secret that the the fashion industry must reduce an astronomical amount of waste on an annual basis. Subprime, return and second stocks cannot always be resold and, therefore, are often cremated or disposed of due to very minor defects.

Sole responsibility gives those seconds a second chance. We sell high quality second hand and exhibition shoes including New Balance, Nike, adidas, Converse and Reebok sneakers through eBay store.

Sole Responsibility specializes in diverting clothing and footwear otherwise classified as waste from potential landfills, and helps retailers and brands meet their goals of zero waste to landfill. (Photo: Supplied / Emma Rawlinson)

It allows consumers to get their branded trainer fix at around 60% savings while helping to protect the planet at the same time.

How has Covid-19 affected your business?

Family is at the heart of sole responsibility and so it has been a difficult time, but we feel lucky to be one of the companies that has mitigated the pandemic with little disruption.

As Covid has forced Main Street to close its stores, it has prompted more people to shop online and get a bargain. However, it also means that buying habits have changed dramatically.

The traditional 9-5 is gone, maybe forever, and our customers now need 24/7 information or contact, which means we’ve had to adapt to meet demand.

As a nation, lockdowns have helped us all reshuffle our priorities and people have realized they can make more eco-conscious choices when it comes to shopping. This is a positive change in mindset to emerge from the pandemic and do our best to harness this development.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

This year we are on a mission to educate UK consumers that buying seconds is a crucial piece in the puzzle for living a more sustainable life in the same way as buying vintage and second hand fashion. . There is a huge lack of awareness about the unknown volumes of waste that occurs in the fashion industry.

We know seconds aren’t for everyone, but this year we really want to help fix the fashion industry by providing viable and ethical service to retail businesses across the UK. We have already saved 60,000 pairs of sneakers from landfill or incineration since the launch of our business and we are aiming to exceed 100,000!

Sole Responsibility is passionately committed to supporting charitable causes and we pledge approximately 10% of our actions to charity each year.

Over the winter, we donated 4,000 coats and boots with a retail value of 75,000 to homeless people in the North. So many people have been under pressure financially in the last 12 months and so this project is something good being rolled out across the UK this year.