Ready for the track? Downtown Ithaca Fashion Week starts today!





Downtown Ithaca is full of boutiques offering stylish clothing and accessories to suit all tastes and budgets, and this coming week they're all celebrating with Fashion Week. There are pop-up shops and fashion shows, special daily or weekly discounts, trunk shows, and a traveling selfie station that will move downtown. "Downtown is home to established and emerging clothing and accessory designers who handcraft high-quality clothing and accessories and sell eco-friendly and fair-trade clothing for adults and youth," says Darlene Wilber of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. "Fashion Week is a great opportunity for visitors to explore Ithacas' large and diverse fashion scene." There are virtual experiences with shows and in-store sales, available at Downtownithaca.com and the Facebook event page. Looking for trendy baby clothes? Discover the alphabet soup! Breathe and 15 Steps, now in the same Ithaca Center storefront, features beautiful, comfortable clothing and modern accessories, and each offers $ 10 off a purchase of $ 30 or more for Fashion Week. The Cornell store on the Commons has a free tote with a $ 50 purchase and, of course, plenty of Cornell clothing for locals and visitors alike. Among the pop-up auctions, The Vintage Industry is offering vintage clothing in the Buffalo Street Books Reading Room on April 24. Handwork craft cooperative has "a great selection of local handmade clothing and accessories in its shop window virtually accessible to anyone", Benjamin Peters has a variety of seasonal items for sale, Petrune offers vintage sunglasses with purchases of $ 50 or more, Trader K's is offering an all week discount with clothing for men, women, kids and babies, and SewGreen and Comics for Collectors have fantastic deals. Find shoes and accessories at Cobblers Cottage, accessories and crafts at American Crafts by Robbie Dein, spring heat in Ithaca Sheepskin, light styles ready for the holidays at Cat's Pajamas, clothes and clothing. art at Fibers Ithaca, and even fashion books at the Odyssey bookstore. If you spot the selfie station or find your own backdrop, post a photo of yourself, your friends, and your great fashion sense with the hashtag #IthacaFashionWeek! Fashion Week takes place April 18-25 in and around downtown Ithaca.







