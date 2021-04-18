LIZ JONES: Big heels … and a fashion tribute to Diana

There is very little leeway when it comes to dressing for a royal funeral ceremony.

Black is a given, introduced by Queen Victoria on Albert’s death in 1861. For women, a hat or headgear, black tights and, above all, pearls to denote tears: a tradition since l Roman era.

Only white diamonds: nothing of color. Dressing for a funeral is much more difficult than for a wedding: nothing rainbow, nothing that screams “ look at me ”, all the more important since this was the first royal funeral from the Instagram era. Nothing witty.

It was also the first royal funeral where attendees wore masks, the queen was edged in white which helped ‘lift’ her face, meaning everything had to work a little harder. This is probably the reason why the young royal women decided to wobble on dizzying heels, despite the cobblestones, the marble, the steps. Kate, especially by LKBennett, was of course worthy of Meghan herself.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a perfect updo, well-defined eye makeup and eyebrows above her black mask and under her Philip Treacy pillbox, and an expression that sets her apart as dignified, stoic and reliable.

Her choice of Catherine Walker to make her shapely black coat in the princess line is extremely important. She could have chosen her favorite, Sarah Burton, by Alexander McQueen, but that would have been too overtly “trendy”.

Instead, she chose the design house that was Diana’s favorite, giving William and Harry a subliminal hug. She shows that she learned from the queen as well, keeping the neckline low and simple here it is draped in a bow so as not to “ muddle ” the jewelry at the throat.

Royal crush: If Kate’s 1970s pearl choker sounded familiar, it’s because she borrowed it from the Queen, just like Princess Diana

The dress below is by Roland Mouret, the French designer based in London, famous for crafting bodycon red carpet dresses that exude sex appeal.

What Kate chose to wear on such a historic day is already considered iconic. She threw away a glove, took it all up a notch.

His behavior was grown. . . and fit for a future queen. Her outfit was impeccable. The other star was the Countess of Wessex, who made sure to place a reassuring hand on the backs of each of her children as the procession passed.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, chose a very understated cut silk crepe coat dress with a contrasting silk satin panel by Suzannah London

She chose a very modest cut silk crepe coat dress (for which to read, almost floor length) with a contrasting silk satin panel by Suzannah London, the seamstress who cut her teeth at Marks & Spencer, and is now famous for dressing royals including Eugenie and Beatrice for weddings and events such as Royal Ascot. Sophie’s retained helmet is from Jane Taylor.

The Queen was of course dressed by her private dresser and confidante, Angela Kelly. She wore her grandmother Queen Mary’s pearl and diamond Richmond brooch; it has a pear-shaped detachable bead drop, removed here.

I’m sure Meghan, who was watching from her home in California, recognized it as the brooch worn at her wedding to Harry; I hope she felt a warm tingle. God was of course in every detail.

Philip’s friend, Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, wore a fern brooch, which in Victorian times denoted sincerity

Princess Beatrice, pictured with husband Edoardo Mapelli, avoided traditional black tights

Princess Eugenie wore a double-breasted and square coat (nearly 6,000) by Gabriela Hearst, the designer beloved by influencers, and now the head of Chloe

Philip’s friend, Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, wore a fern brooch, which in Victorian times denoted sincerity.

Well done to the Duchess of Cornwall too, in her immaculate Anna Valentine coat and matching dress with piping, sensitive heels, a Saturn bag and hat.

It’s in hand: Eugenie’s concertina bag by Gabriela Hearst is called Diana, although it was named after Diana Ross and not the Princess, and would set you back 1,400

A couple of young royals have broken rank. Eugenie and Béatrice chose not to wear black tights and to wear gloves rather than wear them.

Eugenie, a new mom, can be forgiven for looking a little less glamorous in an overly long, double-breasted and squared coat (nearly 6000) by Gabriela Hearst, the beloved designer of influencers, and now Chloe’s head.

She finished with a rather “interesting” accordion bag, also from Gabriela Hearst; maybe Eugenie chose it for her name, Diana.

Camilla’s jazzy face mask will have raised eyebrows, but I’m sure the sight would have made Prince Philip laugh.

Oh, and the only thing to unite royal women? They all chose waterproof mascara. When they stopped to read, “In remembrance of love, Elizabeth,” there was not a dry eye in the house. . .